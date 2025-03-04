Is Dark Chocolate Really Dairy-Free?

If there's milk included in the recipe for a chocolate bar, it'll be included on the ingredient list in some shape or form. However, a 2020 report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration highlighted that milk is sometimes found in chocolate that doesn't have dairy in the ingredient list.

Why? Cross-contamination. Most dark chocolate is made in facilities that process other products, whether it's the rest of the wide range of chocolate types or other treats and snacks. At least a few of those products contain dairy, and those ingredients can drift over during processing to dark chocolate that is supposed to be dairy-free. This can lead to the product being recalled if trace amounts are found. If allergens like milk appear in a product when it isn't listed on the label, like a recent recall concerning allergen-contaminated dark chocolate, it has to be removed.

The best way to know for sure your dark chocolate is dairy-free is to find brands that are certified non-dairy or vegan. The vegan symbol is easy to spot on chocolate bar labels from brands like Hu Chocolate Bars, Beyond Good Chocolate, and the whole line of Unreal Dark Chocolate Snacks. Look for the dairy-free label on more well-known brands as well, like Lindt Lindor's Dark Chocolate Truffles and Ghirardelli Non-dairy Baking Chocolate Chips. By sticking to certified brands, you can rest assured your dark chocolate can be enjoyed even if you are dairy-free.