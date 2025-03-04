Is Dark Chocolate Really Dairy-Free?
What would we do without dark chocolate? It's on the opposite end when it comes to the chocolate percentage differences from white chocolate, bitter and aggressive, and absolutely delicious if you have a taste for it. Dark chocolate is a sweet treat that's been declared healthy, at least in small amounts. Bold and bitter with rich, sweet undertones, dark chocolate is a dream come true in dessert recipes as well; it's the magic behind dark chocolate-covered caramels, for instance. However, is there a way to indulge without breaking a diet or triggering an allergic reaction — such as a dairy allergy? Not all dark chocolate is labeled dairy-free, but it is often a go-to for those who are dairy-free because it's usually made without milk.
Chocolate is made by combining cocoa powder (the roasted seed of the cacao plant), with sugar and milk solids. The ratio of cocoa to other ingredients classifies a chocolate bar as dark, milk, or white chocolate. As a rule, the lower the percentage of chocolate in the bar, the more milk it contains. Many dairy-free people look for dark chocolate that is 70% cocoa or higher — the very bitter-tasting varieties — because they're the least likely to include milk. However, it is hard to know whether a chocolate bar is truly dairy-free without looking beyond the wrapper.
When dark chocolate isn't dairy-free
If there's milk included in the recipe for a chocolate bar, it'll be included on the ingredient list in some shape or form. However, a 2020 report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration highlighted that milk is sometimes found in chocolate that doesn't have dairy in the ingredient list.
Why? Cross-contamination. Most dark chocolate is made in facilities that process other products, whether it's the rest of the wide range of chocolate types or other treats and snacks. At least a few of those products contain dairy, and those ingredients can drift over during processing to dark chocolate that is supposed to be dairy-free. This can lead to the product being recalled if trace amounts are found. If allergens like milk appear in a product when it isn't listed on the label, like a recent recall concerning allergen-contaminated dark chocolate, it has to be removed.
The best way to know for sure your dark chocolate is dairy-free is to find brands that are certified non-dairy or vegan. The vegan symbol is easy to spot on chocolate bar labels from brands like Hu Chocolate Bars, Beyond Good Chocolate, and the whole line of Unreal Dark Chocolate Snacks. Look for the dairy-free label on more well-known brands as well, like Lindt Lindor's Dark Chocolate Truffles and Ghirardelli Non-dairy Baking Chocolate Chips. By sticking to certified brands, you can rest assured your dark chocolate can be enjoyed even if you are dairy-free.