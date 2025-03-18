Mary Berry's Secret Ingredient For Achieving Perfect Brownies With A Gooey Center

When it comes to baking, you can trust a Dame. Mary Berry, former co-host of "The Great British Baking Show", was given that title, one of the of the highest honors of the United Kingdom, by then Prince Charles in 2021. Berry is perhaps best known for her ginger treacle tray bake, but we can certainly trust her with some simple brownies. Her special ingredient for super chewy, gooey brownies ("squidgy" as they say in British parlance)? Turns out it's a pretty simple substitution for refined sugar.

Instead of using regular sugar in your next chocolate brownie bake, try some light muscovado sugar. The brownies will bake up firm but chewy in the center, and the extra caramel flavor works beautifully with dark or milk chocolate. Berry, who is often referred to as the doyenne of baking and is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the U.K.'s Guild of Food Writers, is a great source for advice. Whether it's oven rack mistakes you shouldn't make, why you only need three oils in your kitchen, or the easy trick to softening butter quickly, you know that her advice for brownies is worth heeding, too. Don't go overboard with dark brown sugar, just get that extra squidge with light muscovado.