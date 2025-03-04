"The Great British Baking Show" is a land of rolling hills, photogenic squirrels, towering tiered cakes, and amicable, joyful British contestants with quirky accents. Or at least, that's the image it tried to present to the world for 15 seasons and counting. But behind the glistening facade, "GBBS" as it's fondly known by its fans, hides a few controversies. Some are cute and some are funny, but others call into question the show's warm and fuzzy facade.

As an avid Canadian viewer of what is arguably one of the best cooking shows on Netflix, I have gone to great lengths to watch every episode of "The Great British Bake Off" (what it's called across the pond) as soon as it came out. I have installed VPNs, binged during European trips, and followed all the stars closely on Instagram. I've even participated in GBBS baking clubs online, offering my own spin on the show's recipes and themes on my food blog.

But over the years, I've found myself drawn to the controversies behind our favorite contestants and judges — and some of our least favorites. Just like a good layer of fondant, GBBS and its producers have gone to great lengths to cover their creation's less-than-perfect interior, but the flaws have been revealed over time. From technical mishaps and behind-the-scenes drama to juicy conflicts and cultural insensitivities, these are the 12 greatest controversies on "The Great British Baking Show."