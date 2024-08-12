Mary Berry's Go-To Technique To Soften Butter Quickly

Softened or "room temperature" butter is an essential ingredient in baking, typically creamed with sugar as the first step in making cakes, slices, muffins, and cookies. It's also a crucial element in creating deliciously fluffy buttercream frosting. But as any home baker will know, transforming a rock hard block of butter into something more squidgy is easier said than done. Soften the butter too little, and it won't blend with the sugar, ultimately creating dense and heavy bakes. Soften it too much, on the other hand, and it will give you a greasy, loose batter with a flat, soggy result.

Advertisement

There are, of course, a number of techniques you can use to tackle this problem, but one of the quickest and most effective comes to us courtesy of "The Great British Bake Off" judge and unofficial Queen of Baking, Mary Berry. Her unbelievably simple solution involves cutting cold butter into large cubes and popping them straight into a bowl of lukewarm water for around 10 minutes, before draining off the water and proceeding to cream them with sugar.

This sure beats waiting for a block of butter to soften on the bench for a few hours — grating it into smaller, more pliable pieces with a cheese grater — or even the rather questionable method of popping the entire block into the front or back of your waistband to warm up, as you go about the rest of your prep.

Advertisement