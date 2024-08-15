The Oven Rack Mistake Bakers Should Avoid According To Mary Berry

Perhaps more than any other form of cooking, baking is a science in which accuracy is key, and any rogue variable can lead to disastrous results. The humidity of the air, the heat flow of your oven, and even the temperature of your eggs can have a huge effect on baked goods, and can even mean the difference between a treat that is incredible and inedible. If you're a regular home baker, you may have already picked up on a few tips to make your recipes more precise, like weighing out your ingredients instead of using liquid measurements, and properly adjusting your oven temperature. Another way to ensure you get the best results from your baking is to place your creations on the correct oven rack. According to British celebrity chef Mary Berry, the middle rack is the right place for cakes.

Berry is best known in the States for her role as a judge on "The Great British Bake Off," so she knows a thing or two about baking things right. Per her website, if a cake is put on the top rack of the oven it may split open. She explains that this is because "the crust is formed too soon, the cake continues to rise, therefore the crust cracks."