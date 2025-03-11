Guy Fieri Is Releasing A New Line Of Wing Sauces That Are Sure To Take You To Flavor Town
One of the world's most famous food personalities is particularly recognizable for a few things. A spiky platinum coiffure, a flashy 1968 Camaro, and, perhaps more subtly, sauce. Yes, we're talking about none other than Guy Fieri, and, if that last clue sounds like a puzzler, just put "donkey" in front of it for a somewhat unappetizing memory jog. Although donkey sauce is Fieri's best known condiment, he did not stop there. Theres a list of Guy Fieri's BBQ sauces ranked from worst to best to prove it. And "The Next Food Network Star" emeritus is back with more, according to Parade Magazine.
The outlet followed a trail of toppings across social media to find that a few new flavors appear to have recently been added to the lineup. These sauces may have already been made available at select Costco locations throughout a brief "Flavortown road show" that took place earlier this year. The purported newcomers did not appear to be available for sale on Amazon or via Fieri's Flavortown website at publication time. Being that only one grocery chain sells Guy Fieri's frozen meal line, this paucity of availability is unsurprising.
Which Flavortown sauces appear to be new?
The Internet Archive's Wayback machine depicts a different Flavortown sauce lineup in a snapshot from December 10, 2024 versus the present. Fieri's long standing donkey sauce was listed at that time, among others, but seven others were absent. Bacon Ranch, O.G. Buffalo, Nashville Hot, Garlicky Parm, Sizzlin' Asian, Big Time Chili Lime, Hot Honey, and Bourbon Brown Sugar all appear to have been added to the site at some point after December 10.
The mythical municipality of Guy Fieri's Flavortown, its origin story seeped in so many seasonings, is silent on the sauce matter. Although the official Flavortown Instagram account hasn't yet confirmed the new sauces, culinary 'grammer markie_devo posits that the new varieties will be sold soon.