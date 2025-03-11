Guy Fieri Is Releasing A New Line Of Wing Sauces That Are Sure To Take You To Flavor Town

One of the world's most famous food personalities is particularly recognizable for a few things. A spiky platinum coiffure, a flashy 1968 Camaro, and, perhaps more subtly, sauce. Yes, we're talking about none other than Guy Fieri, and, if that last clue sounds like a puzzler, just put "donkey" in front of it for a somewhat unappetizing memory jog. Although donkey sauce is Fieri's best known condiment, he did not stop there. Theres a list of Guy Fieri's BBQ sauces ranked from worst to best to prove it. And "The Next Food Network Star" emeritus is back with more, according to Parade Magazine.

The outlet followed a trail of toppings across social media to find that a few new flavors appear to have recently been added to the lineup. These sauces may have already been made available at select Costco locations throughout a brief "Flavortown road show" that took place earlier this year. The purported newcomers did not appear to be available for sale on Amazon or via Fieri's Flavortown website at publication time. Being that only one grocery chain sells Guy Fieri's frozen meal line, this paucity of availability is unsurprising.