Guy Fieri's BBQ Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

The hickory flavor is strong in the Flavortown hickory barbecue sauce, just like Guy's signature hair. It has a sweet and smoky combination that you expect from most traditional barbecue. Not surprisingly, this recipe had anchovy in the ingredients list, which gave it a savory element. This was also the thickest of the ones we tried, so it got top marks for texture as well. From the very first taste, this was our favorite sauce as it hit all of notes we love in a barbecue sauce. It was sweet and savory at the same time, with added smokiness and a hint of tang to wake up our tastebuds. It clung to our chicken tenders without any dripping so we got to enjoy every drop.

We were less excited when we took a look at the nutrition facts for this sauce. It has a whopping 17 grams of sugar in each serving, which is 7 grams more than the Tennessee-style sauce, and more than double the Carolina Gold. If you're trying to reduce your sugar intake, this sauce is probably not one you want to use often. It had 270 milligrams of sodium per serving, which was in the middle of all the sauces we compared. For taste and texture, though, it hit it out of the park and earned the No. 1 spot.