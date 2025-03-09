Only One Grocery Chain Sells Guy Fieri's Frozen Meal Line

Whether he's judging grocery games, recipe showdowns, or a town's best diners, drive-ins, and dives, the Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri's seal of approval is a coveted endorsement. When developing his own restaurants, recipes, and products, you know the restaurateur and Food Network star won't put his name on something that isn't Flavortown-approved. In 2023, Fieri extended his flavorful empire to the freezer aisle. The brain beneath the famed frosted tips developed several signature frozen entrees, designed for speed without sacrificing flavor, available exclusively at Walmart.

Fieri isn't the first famed foodie to collaborate with the big blue retailer, the largest grocery chain in the US. Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Zimmern, and Kardea Brown all developed frozen meal offerings with the store. As is typical of Fieri, his Flavortown meals aren't exactly cutting calories. Fieri kick-started his collaboration with four cheesy, carb-heavy, meat-filled options: the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Bowl, Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese, Cheesy Lasagna with Pepperoni, and the Sweet and Sour Pork Bowl, each priced at around $7. Sadly, many of the products from this first foray into frozen food did not win favorable marks when taste-tested by Walmart customers. Neither Cheesy Lasagna with Pepperoni nor Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese cracked the three-star ceiling, and the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada didn't even earn two stars. But Fieri and his food developer friends may have learned from their mistakes for some of their newer frozen offerings.