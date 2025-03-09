Only One Grocery Chain Sells Guy Fieri's Frozen Meal Line
Whether he's judging grocery games, recipe showdowns, or a town's best diners, drive-ins, and dives, the Mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri's seal of approval is a coveted endorsement. When developing his own restaurants, recipes, and products, you know the restaurateur and Food Network star won't put his name on something that isn't Flavortown-approved. In 2023, Fieri extended his flavorful empire to the freezer aisle. The brain beneath the famed frosted tips developed several signature frozen entrees, designed for speed without sacrificing flavor, available exclusively at Walmart.
Fieri isn't the first famed foodie to collaborate with the big blue retailer, the largest grocery chain in the US. Gordon Ramsay, Andrew Zimmern, and Kardea Brown all developed frozen meal offerings with the store. As is typical of Fieri, his Flavortown meals aren't exactly cutting calories. Fieri kick-started his collaboration with four cheesy, carb-heavy, meat-filled options: the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Bowl, Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese, Cheesy Lasagna with Pepperoni, and the Sweet and Sour Pork Bowl, each priced at around $7. Sadly, many of the products from this first foray into frozen food did not win favorable marks when taste-tested by Walmart customers. Neither Cheesy Lasagna with Pepperoni nor Sloppy Joe Mac & Cheese cracked the three-star ceiling, and the Cheesy Chicken Enchilada didn't even earn two stars. But Fieri and his food developer friends may have learned from their mistakes for some of their newer frozen offerings.
The Guy Fieri frozen food items that will truly take you to Flavortown
Of course, any frozen meal is unlikely to achieve culinary heights or to provide the robust nutritional value of home-cooked meals. But there's a time and place for speedy sustenance, and when that's the case, we're looking for strong flavors and pleasant textures with enough variance bite to bite to keep you coming back for more.
According to customer reviews on Walmart's website, the most well-regarded frozen Flavortown entree is the Buffalo Chicken Pasta with Marinated Chicken Breast and Fettuccine with four stars. Many of Guy Fieri's other Flavortown options fall within the range of three to four stars: the Hot Dog Chili Bowl 'N' Cheesy Tots, the Cheesy Chicken Lasagna Rollups with Marinara Sauce, the Fiesta Beef Taco Pasta with Bell Peppers and Chipotle Sauce, and the Philly Super Melty Cheesesteak Tots Bowl with Shaved Steak and Cheese Sauce.
Fieri also has frozen appetizers on offer with cheesy, carb-heavy, and meat-filled dumplings, sliders, tater tots, "poppables," and even crab rangoon. If interested, Bacon Macaroni & Cheese Dumplings are the best-reviewed option, and they actually sound crazy enough to work.