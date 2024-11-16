The Celebrity Chef Barbecue Sauce Brand That's Highly Rated On Amazon
There are plenty of options to choose from when selecting a tasty barbecue sauce. So many choices, in fact, that it can be hard to know which one is best for your chicken wings, beef brisket, ribs, or other tasty grilled meats. For this reason, it's helpful to consult a guide to the best and worst barbecue sauces to buy at the grocery store. Or, if like many people you'd rather do your shopping online, simply search Amazon for the best reviewed barbecue sauce and have it delivered to your door. To make it easy for shoppers, we did some digging and found that celebrity chef Guy Fieri's highly rated barbecue sauces are a standout on Amazon — all varieties are rated 4.0 stars and above.
The Guy Fieri Variety Pack includes three different barbecue sauces and sells for $25.99 on Amazon. Meanwhile, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Mop BBQ Sauce is typically priced around $15 to $20 for a two-pack. In addition to identifying places definitely worth visiting on his show "Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri is well-known for his award-winning barbecue cooking. The culinary TV star's fans may be familiar with the origin story of Guy Fieri's Flavortown – a fictional place or state of mind the bold chef created, complete with "laws" for creating the tastiest food imaginable. Among several culinary laws is the rule to always sauce with authority. Basically, go big or go home when it comes to adding barbecue sauce to your grilled meats.
Barbecue sauce background and reviews
It stands to reason that the mayor of Flavortown would sell delicious barbecue sauce, and the Amazon reviews mostly reflect that. Guy Fieri's Flavortown BBQ Sauce comes in a variety of bold flavors, including Mop Sauce, Money Honey, Smokin' Hickory, Carolina, and Kane Brown's Tennessee. The Flavortown brand of barbecue sauces and condiments was released in spring 2024 featuring nine different flavors. "From your low and slow BBQ to your everyday sammiches, the right sauces can make or break your dish," Fieri said in a news release with co-developer Litehouse. He added that the Flavortown sauces will help you "step your game up and really sauce like a boss!" Flavortown BBQ Sauce variety pack has an Amazon rating of 4.3 stars. Kane Brown's Tennessee is especially popular among reviewers and is described as tangy with a bit of a kick.
Fieri's Flavortown sauces aren't the first line of barbecue sauces the famous chef has released. In 2011, he launched Guy Fieri's BBQ Sauce, which continues to be sold on Amazon and has a rating of 4.0 stars. The variety pack includes root beer, Kansas City, and Carolina #6 sauces. Bear in mind that most of the one-star reviews are criticizing the damaged packaging, not the taste of the sauce. The sauces are gluten-free and contain no high-fructose corn syrup. If you're a fan of these classic Fieri BBQ sauces, consider yourself lucky that Amazon still sells them as they are difficult to find in stores.