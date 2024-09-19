Michelle Obama Was Spotted At A Costco Promoting A Very Hyped-Up Product

Now here's something that doesn't happen every day — but with former first lady Michelle Obama, it feels like it totally could. Costco shoppers in Livermore, California were surprised on Tuesday to find the author and children's health advocate standing at the end of an aisle holding up a case of PLEZi FiZZ, a soft drink created for kids. Yes, there was a secret service detail, but Obama was standing right there, in a cool black jacket, smiling at the crowd.

A TikTok shared by Shake and Stir quickly showed up on basically everyone's FYP. "This is healthy," the former first lady told the crowd. "This is a healthy drink. Low calorie, and it tastes good."

Obama didn't just happen to be there of course, suddenly stopping to make an impromptu shopping trip. In fact, she's a co-founder and strategic partner of PLEZi, which aims to make a soft drink with lower sugar and higher fiber content than your average kid's drink. According to the brand's website, PLEZi also has a goal to invest 10% of profits "right back into the broader movement to promote kids' health."