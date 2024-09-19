Michelle Obama Was Spotted At A Costco Promoting A Very Hyped-Up Product
Now here's something that doesn't happen every day — but with former first lady Michelle Obama, it feels like it totally could. Costco shoppers in Livermore, California were surprised on Tuesday to find the author and children's health advocate standing at the end of an aisle holding up a case of PLEZi FiZZ, a soft drink created for kids. Yes, there was a secret service detail, but Obama was standing right there, in a cool black jacket, smiling at the crowd.
A TikTok shared by Shake and Stir quickly showed up on basically everyone's FYP. "This is healthy," the former first lady told the crowd. "This is a healthy drink. Low calorie, and it tastes good."
Obama didn't just happen to be there of course, suddenly stopping to make an impromptu shopping trip. In fact, she's a co-founder and strategic partner of PLEZi, which aims to make a soft drink with lower sugar and higher fiber content than your average kid's drink. According to the brand's website, PLEZi also has a goal to invest 10% of profits "right back into the broader movement to promote kids' health."
The online reaction was the way
The PLEZi event at Costco appeared to charm attendees, who were laughing and catching their own versions on their phones. In the TikTok's comment section, viewers were surprised and even a bit shocked at the location. "IN LIVERMORE?!?!" one person muses, to which others agree and lament not knowing about the promotion. Another added, "The way this is my Costco I wanna cry now." Other TikTokers commented on Michelle Obama's stylish vibe, but at least one likes the product itself. "I had no idea, I started buying these for my kid earlier this year! Highly recommended."
Assuming this promotion is the success it appears to be, it's possible Obama may plan to pop up at other locations. If there isn't a location near you, never fear: Costco is planning to open 31 new stores in 2024. You can also find PLEZi at Walmart, Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and some Kroger stores around the country.