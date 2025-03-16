The Cooking Mistake Preventing You From Extra Crispy Fried Rice

In the same way we love perfectly crispy breakfast potatoes and irresistible buttery bread on a tuna melt with extra crunch, extra-crispy fried rice is a dish Americans come back for time and time again, a dish that's highly desirable – even by the bucketful! Though it's a relatively simple dish, ideal for using up leftover rice, vegetables, and proteins, using too much sauce is a common cooking mistake that'll prevent you from making a pan of extra-crispy fried rice.

Although we love to lay on the sauce, using too much is one of the quickest ways to mushy fried rice. If you want it to be crispy, excess moisture is your enemy. Using too much sauce is just as detrimental as using fresh rice; both will result in something that might taste good, but is sorely lacking in that crispy, crunchy texture that makes fried rice so desirable. So use cold, leftover rice and lay off the sauce!