For Perfectly Crispy Breakfast Potatoes Every Time, Try Anne Burrell's Technique

Who doesn't love deliciously crispy potatoes for breakfast? Whether eaten on the side or mixed up in a tasty skillet or hash, breakfast potatoes are super tasty and satisfying, particularly when extra crispy on the outside and smooth and creamy on the inside. Nailing the perfect texture of your morning potatoes can sometimes feel impossible — it seems like no matter how long you cook them, they stay soft and mushy. Luckily, celebrity chef Anne Burrell has shared her secret for restaurant-worthy, ultra-crispy potatoes. The trick is to double-cook them: Boil the potatoes first, then pan-fry them.

On the Food Network's YouTube channel, the former host of "Worst Cooks in America" shares easy-to-follow instructions for making crispy breakfast potatoes at home. After dicing the potatoes into cubes, she adds them to a pot of water (with garlic and salt). While those are boiling, she fries up some bacon, onions, and bell peppers in a cast iron skillet with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. When the potatoes are fork-tender, she drains them and adds them to the skillet with the other ingredients. The rendered bacon fat and oil already in the pan should be enough to crisp up the potatoes nicely but feel free to add more oil as needed.