What's The Difference Between Liver Pudding And Livermush?

While often overlooked, dishes made with offal offer incredible appeal. Sure, internal organs may feel intimidating to handle, but learn how to prepare them and you can enjoy a uniquely delicious flavor and consistency as a result. For an especially tasty showcase of such qualities, try out liver. Cuisines around the world craft the cut from varying animals into distinct preparations, but to sample a pork-liver-based take, head to North Carolina for livermush and liver pudding.

Behind the humble names are dishes with rich regional traditions, not to mention delicious tastes. Using a unique mix of seasonings and binders, each dish lets the liver shine in mouthwatering fashion. Due to their similar names and compositions, navigating the differences between the two can feel tricky, but the central distinction comes down to the binder (and thereby the texture): Livermush employs cooked cornmeal mush and often uses a higher ratio of liver, thereby making a coarser, more rigid dish. Meanwhile, liver pudding employs flour, resulting in a softer, more spreadable version of pâté. Furthermore, there are a few flavor nuances to keep in mind.