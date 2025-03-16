Why A True Medium-Rare Smashburger Isn't Possible To Make

You'll find burgers almost anywhere you go. They seem classic and simple, but ask 10 people their ideal burger, and you'll get 10 different answers. Some are militant about piling on the pickles, and some think ketchup is an abomination. Some want a thick, red-in-the-middle patty dripping with juice; others crave crunchy char. Amongst all the variation, smashburgers are sort of in a field of their own.

Smashburgers are commonly found in fast-food joints, burger chains, and diners that specialize in griddle-cooked patties. They're made by pressing a loosely packed ball of ground beef onto a scorching-hot surface, which maximizes browning and creates that uniquely caramelized, crispy crust. They're thought to have been invented around the 1960s, though there's plenty of debate when it comes to who invented smashburgers.

Many diners wonder: Are smashburgers just thin beef patties? Not exactly. The difference lies in the cooking technique. Smashing creates more surface area for heat to reach the proteins and sugars, giving the beef a caramelization and intense flavor you don't get from a regular patty. However, this method also means you're sacrificing that thick, juicy center that you'd find in a medium-rare burger.

So, simply put, a true medium-rare smashburger is nearly impossible. The patty is just too thin.