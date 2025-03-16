Why A True Medium-Rare Smashburger Isn't Possible To Make
You'll find burgers almost anywhere you go. They seem classic and simple, but ask 10 people their ideal burger, and you'll get 10 different answers. Some are militant about piling on the pickles, and some think ketchup is an abomination. Some want a thick, red-in-the-middle patty dripping with juice; others crave crunchy char. Amongst all the variation, smashburgers are sort of in a field of their own.
Smashburgers are commonly found in fast-food joints, burger chains, and diners that specialize in griddle-cooked patties. They're made by pressing a loosely packed ball of ground beef onto a scorching-hot surface, which maximizes browning and creates that uniquely caramelized, crispy crust. They're thought to have been invented around the 1960s, though there's plenty of debate when it comes to who invented smashburgers.
Many diners wonder: Are smashburgers just thin beef patties? Not exactly. The difference lies in the cooking technique. Smashing creates more surface area for heat to reach the proteins and sugars, giving the beef a caramelization and intense flavor you don't get from a regular patty. However, this method also means you're sacrificing that thick, juicy center that you'd find in a medium-rare burger.
So, simply put, a true medium-rare smashburger is nearly impossible. The patty is just too thin.
How to keep a smashburger juicy
It's not like all smashburgers are hard, dry hockey pucks, though. When cooked properly, smashburgers can pack in tons of great, beefy flavor while remaining good and juicy. All you've got to do is follow some smashburger cooking tips that the experts use to make everyone come back for more — even those who prefer their burgers straight-up bloody.
The key is using a high-fat beef blend (at least 80/20) and not overcooking. A higher fat content ensures the patty remains moist during cooking. Another way to avoid drying the burgers out is by making sure not to press down on the patty after your initial smash to retain those savory juices. To ensure that signature brown crust on the patties, do not grease your griddle before cooking. And, unlike traditional burgers that might use 6-8 ounces of beef, smashburgers typically use smaller portions — around 2 ounces per patty.
Not info beef? Turkey smashburgers are an option, but they require extra care. Turkey is leaner, so it dries out even faster. To combat this, mix in a little mayo or finely grated onion to add moisture. Also, don't skip the cheese, as melted American or cheddar helps boost richness.
At the end of the day, smashburgers aren't meant to be medium-rare, but that doesn't mean they aren't packed with flavor. If you're in it for the crispy edges and bold, beefy taste, they might just become your new favorite way to enjoy a burger.