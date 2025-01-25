Give Your Turkey Burger A Major Flavor Boost With One Classic Technique

Turkey burgers (exactly what they sound like, with ground turkey formed into patties served on buns) have long been a convenient addition to any home cook's weeknight dinner routine. They're almost as easy to make fresh as they are to freeze for later. They're also very much their own thing, unlike some of the store-bought dupes that only aim to imitate meat. But, tempting as they are to make again and again, turkey burgers can start to taste a little boring if you don't shake things up now and then. Or, rather, smash things up.

For a moment, it seemed like smash burgers were everywhere. We perfected their crispy crust, doubled them, and traded tips for how to make the most top-notch smash burgers. And a lot of those tips are also particularly conducive to perfecting turkey smash burgers, providing an excellent way to make the protein exciting (or at least as exciting as minced poultry can be) once more. Fortunately, you'll need little more than the spatula you were probably already using and a bit of extra upper body strength to make your turkey burgers even better, particularly in terms of flavor.

This technique grants you a trifecta of turkey burger benefits. For one, smash burgers cook up quick, so less time over heat is less time to dry out. Smashing the patties also creates a lovely bit of crisp caramelization across their topography. And speaking of surface area, it results in more space for your favorite condiments and other tasty toppings.