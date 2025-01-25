Give Your Turkey Burger A Major Flavor Boost With One Classic Technique
Turkey burgers (exactly what they sound like, with ground turkey formed into patties served on buns) have long been a convenient addition to any home cook's weeknight dinner routine. They're almost as easy to make fresh as they are to freeze for later. They're also very much their own thing, unlike some of the store-bought dupes that only aim to imitate meat. But, tempting as they are to make again and again, turkey burgers can start to taste a little boring if you don't shake things up now and then. Or, rather, smash things up.
For a moment, it seemed like smash burgers were everywhere. We perfected their crispy crust, doubled them, and traded tips for how to make the most top-notch smash burgers. And a lot of those tips are also particularly conducive to perfecting turkey smash burgers, providing an excellent way to make the protein exciting (or at least as exciting as minced poultry can be) once more. Fortunately, you'll need little more than the spatula you were probably already using and a bit of extra upper body strength to make your turkey burgers even better, particularly in terms of flavor.
This technique grants you a trifecta of turkey burger benefits. For one, smash burgers cook up quick, so less time over heat is less time to dry out. Smashing the patties also creates a lovely bit of crisp caramelization across their topography. And speaking of surface area, it results in more space for your favorite condiments and other tasty toppings.
A smashing success, with turkey
Turkey is already leaner than beef, and less fat means less flavor in both cases. So like you would with the bovine variety, you need to pay attention to the ratio at the butcher or grocery store. About 90% lean should leave enough room for a decent amount of moisture-promoting, tasty dark meat in the mix. Any less and not only are you at greater risk for dryness, the finished product just won't taste like much.
For turkey burgers, form your ground meat into balls no larger than 4 ounces in weight, smash them right in the hot pan (or ideally on the griddle, if your stovetop is equipped), and season only the exterior with salt and pepper. Just be sure to grease your spatula to reduce sticking. Chilling your meat in the refrigerator for a few minutes before cooking can also prevent some tackiness.
Smashed turkey burgers are at their best on lightly buttered, toasted buns, and one perk of their slightly milder flavor compared to beef is that they take well to toppings without competing for the taste spotlight. Jalapeños are a favorite, but they're also the perfect canvas for your flavorful hot sauce collection or any unique mustards kicking around the refrigerator. Peak produce like perky in-season tomatoes also go a long way toward bringing bright freshness to your burger.