Trust The Process And Top Your Next Hot Dog With Deviled Eggs

Let's start with the deviled eggs. When prepping, don't cut your hard boiled eggs in half. Instead, slice off a piece of the white lengthwise (from around the yolk) that's about one fourth of the entire egg, then scoop out the yolk with a spoon. This way, the egg whites will fit perfectly upside down on top of the hot dog. To make your egg yolk mixture, there are some secret ingredients you should be adding to your deviled eggs — pickle relish, dill, and curry all go beautifully with hot dogs. For even creamier deviled egg filling, skip the mayo and try sour cream. What would normally fill the egg whites is then spread directly on top of the upside-down whites.

For the hot dogs, any preparation will work, but this is a great example of why you should stop grilling and boiling your hot dogs. Instead, cook them with butter on a griddle or in a frying pan for more flavor and perfect, dark, and crispy texture on the skin. For an extra kick, add some Old Bay or Cajun seasoning when they're about halfway cooked. Hot dogs on the smaller size often work better for an approximately 1:2 ratio of dog to egg mixture, or you could be in danger of overpowering the balance with a big dog. Although they don't really need any condiments, you can customize your deviled dogs with an extra sprinkling of paprika, a pickle spear, or diced onions to make the new tradition all your own.