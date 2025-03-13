The Tangy Twist Your Hummus Needs

If hummus isn't already in your food rotation, you should consider adding it for its unique flavor and creamy texture. Hummus is a transliteration of the Arabic word for chickpea, and this centuries-old staple has been a mainstay in Middle Eastern diets as an appetizer, dip, side dish, or even as a meal, depending on the region. Chickpeas are nutty and have a rich texture when blended. The perfect flavors to balance these qualities fall into the spicy and acidic territory.

The tangy trick you need for bright hummus flavor can be achieved with the addition of dill pickles. There's enough culinary precedent to justify this unexpected combo, too. Cucumbers and dill have been cultivated across many of the same Mediterranean and Middle Eastern regions as chickpeas, and all of these flavors have come together in several dishes at one point or another. Dill-pickled cucumbers provide a burst of flavor to complement the subtle taste of chickpeas, dipping vegetables, and pita. We love them in sandwiches, and we'll love them just as much in a spread for shawarma.