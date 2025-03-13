The Tangy Twist Your Hummus Needs
If hummus isn't already in your food rotation, you should consider adding it for its unique flavor and creamy texture. Hummus is a transliteration of the Arabic word for chickpea, and this centuries-old staple has been a mainstay in Middle Eastern diets as an appetizer, dip, side dish, or even as a meal, depending on the region. Chickpeas are nutty and have a rich texture when blended. The perfect flavors to balance these qualities fall into the spicy and acidic territory.
The tangy trick you need for bright hummus flavor can be achieved with the addition of dill pickles. There's enough culinary precedent to justify this unexpected combo, too. Cucumbers and dill have been cultivated across many of the same Mediterranean and Middle Eastern regions as chickpeas, and all of these flavors have come together in several dishes at one point or another. Dill-pickled cucumbers provide a burst of flavor to complement the subtle taste of chickpeas, dipping vegetables, and pita. We love them in sandwiches, and we'll love them just as much in a spread for shawarma.
Infusing dill pickle flavor into hummus
To find the best dill pickle hummus, you'll want to make it yourself or alter a store-bought brand. For a number of reasons, store-bought dill pickle hummus blends aren't worth buying sometimes. You're better off purchasing a dill-infused or plain hummus and adding in the pickle components separately. Based on Chowhound's store-bought hummus ranking, we recommend the Ithaca Lemon-Dill or Fresh Cravings Classic varieties for this purpose.
The reason we recommend a little DIY with dill pickle hummus is because pickles can taste very briny or vinegary. These qualities are wonderful with salted and breaded foods but can throw the subtle, earthy flavors of tahini and chickpea off balance. If you're blending a homemade hummus or infusing a store-bought one, you might want to start with diced pickles making up ¼ of the total amount — ¼ cup of pickles per every 1 cup of hummus. You can dial up the intensity by adding spoonfuls of the pickle juice brine from there. Use the blender for a fluffy texture you can spread or dip with anything.