The Pickle-Centric Hummus You Should Avoid Buying
Who doesn't like a quality flavored hummus for dipping your favorite chips or mopping up with some fluffy pita bread? Hummus is an ideal condiment to store in your fridge as a quick snack or last-minute contribution to any party or gathering. However, when perusing the grocery aisles, some are worth the purchase, and some, not so much. To ensure you never go wrong with your choice of hummus, Chowhound's resident international cuisine connoisseur, Robyn Blocker, ranked the best and worst hummuses to buy at the grocery store.
While Fresh Cravings' roasted red pepper hummus was the winner owing to its smooth texture and pepper-forward flavor, the brand's dill pickle hummus fell vastly short of the mark. Blocker points out that Fresh Cravings is only one of two brands ranked that uses extra virgin olive oil and offers an affordable range of hummus flavors. The dill pickle hummus features a creamy texture, but that's where the praise ends, with its flavor being described as "too vinegary" and lacking in dill. The product is sold exclusively at Walmart, where reviewers report an off-putting aftertaste that doesn't taste much like pickle.
How to avoid wasting Fresh Cravings' dill pickle hummus
If you already have this hummus in your fridge and are inclined to toss it out, hold that thought! If there is a specific flavor that is lacking, consider adding more seasonings to enhance the desired flavor. Missing the notes of dill in the hummus? Spiking it with dill pickle juice probably won't work (as a Walmart reviewer noted). Instead, stir in some fresh or dried dill to taste. You can also tone down the vinegary flavor by balancing the acidity with a sweetener of your choice, a pinch of salt or spices, or even roasted garlic.
You could also use the hummus in different dishes, where it's possible to convert the hummus's cons into pros. In the initial hummus ranking, Robyn Blocker notes that fans of yellow potato salad who appreciate vinegar-forward flavors and dill pickles might appreciate the bold flavors this hummus could bring to the table. It would be a delicious boost of protein in a mustard-heavy potato salad like Bobby Flay's favorite potato salad. Or make it one of the secret ingredients for your deviled eggs. The hummus can also serve as a replacement for mayonnaise in your favorite sandwich or wrap recipe. Then when it's gone, maybe try Fresh Cravings' roasted red pepper hummus instead.