The Pickle-Centric Hummus You Should Avoid Buying

Who doesn't like a quality flavored hummus for dipping your favorite chips or mopping up with some fluffy pita bread? Hummus is an ideal condiment to store in your fridge as a quick snack or last-minute contribution to any party or gathering. However, when perusing the grocery aisles, some are worth the purchase, and some, not so much. To ensure you never go wrong with your choice of hummus, Chowhound's resident international cuisine connoisseur, Robyn Blocker, ranked the best and worst hummuses to buy at the grocery store.

While Fresh Cravings' roasted red pepper hummus was the winner owing to its smooth texture and pepper-forward flavor, the brand's dill pickle hummus fell vastly short of the mark. Blocker points out that Fresh Cravings is only one of two brands ranked that uses extra virgin olive oil and offers an affordable range of hummus flavors. The dill pickle hummus features a creamy texture, but that's where the praise ends, with its flavor being described as "too vinegary" and lacking in dill. The product is sold exclusively at Walmart, where reviewers report an off-putting aftertaste that doesn't taste much like pickle.