The Temperature Of Your Whiskey Matters More Than You Might Think

You usually want red wine served room temp — and a beer had better be ice-cold. But if you've never given a second thought to the temperature of your whiskey, the experts say you might want to. Chowhound spoke with Adam Edwards, the national brand ambassador at Kentucky whiskey distillery Heaven's Door. Edwards shared that the temperature of the hard stuff is surprisingly important for the overall flavor and enjoyment of your whiskey, whether enjoyed neat or in a cocktail.

Edwards says that drinking whiskey at room temp, around 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, is the sweet spot, as this temperature range coaxes out the fullest, most nuanced flavor. When chilled, say below the 60-degree mark, or served over ice in a tasty whiskey sour or a whiskey-spiked iced coffee, dial down the alcohol's flavors, resulting in a more muted drinking experience. Edwards explains that as the liquid cools, the lipids and fats in the alcohol constrict and the flavors and aromas become subdued.

A dulled flavor isn't a bad thing if you're enjoying a well-mixed cocktail with other flavorful ingredients or sipping a subpar whiskey. But when you want to enjoy a premium pour or really savor the whiskey's complexity, keep things within this optimum temperature range. That means keeping whiskey far from the freezer and stashing your bottles on your bar cart or in the pantry along with following other crucial whiskey storage tips for the best freshness and flavor.