What Is A Whiskey Stone, And What Does It Really Do To Your Drink?

For some, whiskey is simply a great base for a nice cocktail or highball. Others, however, take the liquor a little more seriously and prefer enjoying it without the addition of lemon juice, egg whites, or a fizzy soda. For these drinkers, a whiskey stone might just be the ultimate tool for the best, chilled glass of the alcohol. Now you may be wondering what it is, and what it's used for. After all, rocks generally don't belong in drinks unless they're of the ice variety. But in this case, you might want to reconsider.

Advertisement

Whiskey stones are frozen and placed in your glass to cool your drink without diluting its taste. Despite having a vintage, stone-age kind of vibe, they're a relatively new innovation, having been invented in 2007. However, some theories suggest they were used in Scotland to cool whiskey without diluting it as far back as the early 20th century. These stones were (allegedly) plucked from a river, and they weren't carved into a cubic shape as many modern options now are. Despite their recent origins, however, whiskey stones should definitely be a part of your home bar kit, especially if you're hoping to get the most out of your whiskey pour.