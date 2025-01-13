Perhaps watching George Clooney sipping on that perfect espresso with crema has inspired you, or maybe you just don't like fussing around with thousand-dollar machines, weighing out and grinding your own beans. Either way, you may be considering a Nespresso machine. You've surely heard of them with all the tips for brewing great coffee with Nespresso flying around the internet — and did we mention those fun George Clooney ads? These super convenient coffee pod brewers boast a sleek, attractive look and a large line of international single-use coffee pods.

Nespresso made our list of the best coffee gifts on Amazon in 2024, and it's still a great option in the New Year. You can purchase most of the products on Amazon, and the machines often come bundled with a frother or some capsules to start you off. The coffee and espresso capsules are sold in individual sleeves of 10, and you can customize your order to get exactly what you want. Capsules are made to brew a perfect black coffee or espresso, to go with milk, or to serve over ice. Chocolate, vanilla, coconut, and caramel flavors are all available without a ton of sugar. Each sleeve of Nespresso capsules is labeled with a number indicating the strength of the coffee. There are even decaf pods available at varying strengths. Plus, all the pods can be recycled back to Nespresso.

Whether you are looking to streamline your coffee routine, find the perfect gift for your coffee loving friends, or add something special to your office break room, check out this roundup of the best Nespresso machines for any budget. The prices quoted are accurate as of January 2025, but be advised, sales fluctuate (often to your advantage!).