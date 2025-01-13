The Best Nespresso Machines For Any Budget
Perhaps watching George Clooney sipping on that perfect espresso with crema has inspired you, or maybe you just don't like fussing around with thousand-dollar machines, weighing out and grinding your own beans. Either way, you may be considering a Nespresso machine. You've surely heard of them with all the tips for brewing great coffee with Nespresso flying around the internet — and did we mention those fun George Clooney ads? These super convenient coffee pod brewers boast a sleek, attractive look and a large line of international single-use coffee pods.
Nespresso made our list of the best coffee gifts on Amazon in 2024, and it's still a great option in the New Year. You can purchase most of the products on Amazon, and the machines often come bundled with a frother or some capsules to start you off. The coffee and espresso capsules are sold in individual sleeves of 10, and you can customize your order to get exactly what you want. Capsules are made to brew a perfect black coffee or espresso, to go with milk, or to serve over ice. Chocolate, vanilla, coconut, and caramel flavors are all available without a ton of sugar. Each sleeve of Nespresso capsules is labeled with a number indicating the strength of the coffee. There are even decaf pods available at varying strengths. Plus, all the pods can be recycled back to Nespresso.
Whether you are looking to streamline your coffee routine, find the perfect gift for your coffee loving friends, or add something special to your office break room, check out this roundup of the best Nespresso machines for any budget. The prices quoted are accurate as of January 2025, but be advised, sales fluctuate (often to your advantage!).
Things to consider when choosing your Nespresso machine
Nespresso now offers two lines: Original and Vertuo. Vertuo machines can brew bigger coffees, as well as espressos, and their larger and rounder pods come in single and double shot formats, so check out this guide to Vertuo pods. The Original line is geared toward just espresso and comes with uniform smaller capsules, with the added bonus that several other companies now offer Nespresso compatible coffee pods for the Original machines. Starbucks, Peet's, and Whole Foods all sell their own versions that you can buy at the grocery store.
Several brands make Nespresso machines, most famously, espresso juggernauts Breville and De'Longhi. There are many styles available in both Original and Vertuo made by both brands. Some machines come with built-in milk frothers or steam wands, or are sold bundled with the Nespresso brand milk frothers on Amazon. Make sure you select a model with or without a frother, depending on whether you already have one, and whether you like to drink your coffees and espressos black or with milk. Also, consider how much counter space you have.
There are sleek little machines that can tuck in between your toaster and microwave, and larger ones that double as a centerpiece on your kitchen island. And, of course, there's budget to consider. These machines range from just $100 to upward of $500 with varying capabilities, but they all brew from the same coffee pods. That means the quality of coffee you're getting will be similar across the board, but the size and variety of beverages you can make with your machine will vary.
Best overall: VertuoPlus by De'Longhi
Taking the lead by an inch is Nespresso VertuoPlus by De'Longhi. This machine is 16.88 inches wide and 12.79 inches tall with a depth of 5.59 inches. It's gone on and off sale on Amazon since we started compiling this roundup. It could be a total steal at any point (up to 40% off), but for $169.00, it's a pretty reasonably priced mode, even at full price.
As a Vertuo machine, VertuoPlus has the ability to brew both coffees and espressos. There are four settings on this baby, 5-ounce and 8-ounce coffees, and single or double espressos. That places it in the middle of the pack when it comes to overall possibilities (given that some Vertuo machines can make six different sizes), but it's by all accounts a great brewer with an attractive price tag. The Plus has a 40-ounce water tank and can hold up to 10 used capsules at a time.
VertuoPlus is affordable, not too big, and brews both a mean cup of coffee and a nice strong espresso with a smooth crema top. It's an all around solid pick at a great price that can get most basic jobs done, but be sure to read on if you're looking for something that's pushing further in any particular direction (affordability, compact footprint, or luxe settings).
Best budget option: Vertuo Pop
Vertuo Pop+ by Breville is one of the most affordable Nespresso machines from the Vertuo line. Currently selling for just $127.29 on Amazon, it regularly goes on sale for less. As a Vertuo machine, the Pop+ uses Nespresso's larger pods to brew bigger cups of coffee or espressos. As is the case with a few of our picks, you can probably file this machine into multiple categories. The Pop+ is a great value option, and also a nice smaller machine that works well in tight spaces. It's not as small as the Essenza mini, as the water tank sits on the side of the machine, but it's still only a slender 8.6 inches wide and 10.4 inches tall with a depth of 14 inches. The removable tank holds 25.4-ounces of water.
If you like to keep things simple and affordable and you want to be able to brew a bigger cup of coffee, this is a great choice for you. As a bonus, the Pop+ is available in multiple fun color choices. You can get your machine in standard black, but you can also choose one with an aqua mint or red pop of color on the top.
Naturally, you can consider our overall pick, the VertuoPlus, in this category as well, since its price is only marginally higher and places it firmly on the more affordable side of the Nespresso offerings. Check out both and pick the one with the look you like best.
Best sleek option for tight spaces: Essenza Mini by Breville
Nespresso Essenza Mini by Breville is available for $179.95 on Amazon. This ultra sleek little machine is one of Nespresso's most compact and classic options. It's a top pick, still reasonably priced, and it makes a great espresso whether or not conserving counter space is your top priority. The Essenza Mini is from the original Nespresso line and uses the smaller pods to brew espresso, which take up less room in your cupboard as well. However, the appliance only has two settings — Espresso and Lungo — so it's not the best option if you prefer a big mug of coffee. But hey, you can always run it on the Lungo setting or add some extra hot water to make yourself an Americano if you like.
The Essenza mini is available in a rectangular or tapered shape, depending on your style preference, and either should fit easily on your counter or in a cabinet. It takes up less space than a toaster at just 8.07 inches tall and 12.79 inches wide with a depth of 4.33 inches. Both Breville and De'Longhi make a version of the Essenza Mini, with a difference of only about $40 between the two — and either is an excellent option.
Best barista splurge: Creatista by Breville
If you like to get crafty with your coffee, may we introduce Nespresso Creatista. Coming in at $510.99 on Amazon (it does go on sale for under $500), the Vertuo Creatista by Breville boasts a more classic espresso machine look (made from brushed stainless steel) and a steam wand. It has larger tank capacity and makes six formats including single and double espressos, 5, 8, 12, and 18-ounce pours. That's right, 18! That means you can brew a whole pot of coffee for few people, and yes, there's a bigger pod for that.
If you like to have maximum options and maximum control over your morning brew while still enjoying the convenience of a pod style coffee machine, Creatista is the perfect option. It's on the pricier side to be sure, but still far less than most standard espresso machines. You will get to do everything but grind your own beans. This machine even has three different froth settings and is sold with a stainless steel milk jug. Care about the difference between a cappuccino and a flat white? Want to make latte art? Go for Creatista.
While still enjoying Nespresso's curated and portioned out servings, you can offer your guests a whole variety of drinks. Basically, if you want to feel like a real barista, this may be the perfect machine for you. If you prefer a straight espresso and don't like having to think or work too hard to get your caffeine fix, don't bother with the upsell and stick to our previous picks. If you don't need the bigger coffee options, the Creatista Plus from the original line is a little sleeker and slightly cheaper.
Honorable mentions: Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi
Okay, let's talk Lattissima. This particular Nespresso line can get a bit confusing, with prices all over the place, ranging from as low as $265 for the Original Lattissima One to as much as $653 for the Lattissima Pro. We'll single out Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi which retails for $499.99, but has consistently been 30% off or more on Amazon. The Lattissima has a 54-ounce water tank, all six brew sizes, and can make cappuccinos and lattes with one touch.
It's not as multifunctional as Creatista and perhaps not as hands-on, but it's a good option for those who want some built-in milk frothing action, and maybe even a better option if you prefer a one step latte/cappuccino. You won't get to (or have to) wield the steam wand; this machine has a built-in milk tank and pops the creamy stuff right into your glass. Plus, it might be a bit less expensive than the Creatista, which is a factor worth considering. Basically, the Lattissima is unique in the Nespresso line, and depending on your preferences and setting (office break room, perhaps?), you might love how easy this makes things.
And three more for the road: Vertuo Next, Vertuo Plus Delux, and CitiZ
Back on the more affordable side of things, the Vertuo Next by De'Longhi is another great option sans frother at just $179.99 on Amazon. The Vertuo Next is on the sleeker side but still brews six sizes. Not dissimilar is the Vertuo Plus Delux by Breville on Amazon for $199.95 (but goes up to 30% off). It's similar to our top pick, the Vertuo Plus by De'Longhi, and brews four different cup sizes. It is another great and affordable option with a narrow footprint that can brew a cup of coffee as well as espressos.
Finally, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the Nespresso Citiz. From the Original line, it's sold with or without frother, but rather than simply bundle them together, the Nespresso Citiz&Milk machine has the signature Nespresso frother built right into the side. Have we mentioned these Nespresso milk frothers are pretty great? You just pour in the milk and with the touch of the button the appliance heats and foams your milk, or makes cold foam. The frothers also make almost no sound.
Citiz is a bit middle-of-the-road when it comes to size and price, selling for $329 on Amazon and making just two sizes (Espresso and Lungo). However, it heats up and brews quickly, and just because it doesn't fit any superlative category doesn't mean it isn't great. It's definitely worth considering if you don't already have a frother.
Methodology
Nespresso has been around for quite a while now, and we've been drinking it for years. At this point, we've sampled most of what they have to offer, tasted the myriad different specialty espressos (with our without milk), and compared the Vertuo and Original machine styles (in terms of taste, function, and appearance). People love the combination of convenience and quality that Nespresso offers, and their brand certainly has an air of sophistication that not all other pod coffee machines can claim.
From experience, and from consulting many other reputable product reviews, we can safely say that there's no one objective right answer to the question of which Nespresso machine is perfect for you, but there are some standouts in the lineup. Certainly, once you consider your priorities, this should help you narrow things down. Rest assured, they all make a pretty consistently good coffee, but if your latte ever tastes funky, just make sure you're cleaning your Nespresso machine properly. We can forget that these super user friendly appliances still need a little TLC now and again.