The words "lab-grown meat" can conjure up a foggy image of suspicious red goo in petri dishes. That doesn't exactly seem appetizing, but there's certainly more to this innovative food product than meets the eye.

Lab-grown meat is still in its infancy and really only recently came into public view. There are plenty of questions swirling about this new meat alternative, and as climate concerns and ethical considerations are at the forefront of many consumers' minds, it's no wonder why unconventional protein sources are one of the 11 food trends we predicted for 2025. With the product still being refined, it's hard to say when it'll reach widespread availability. But, who knows? Lab-grown meat might just be the new norm in fridges across the globe a few short years from now.

So whether you're an avid meat eater on the hunt for a more sustainable solution, a brand new animal welfare-focused vegetarian, or just a curious consumer, here is exactly what you need to know about lab-grown meat.