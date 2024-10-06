How To Identify Lab-Grown Chicken When It Finally Hits Grocery Store Shelves

Cell-cultivated meat sounds like something straight out of science fiction, but last year, it became a reality in the United States. The USDA approved the commercial sale of these foods for two companies that chicken: Good Meat and Upside Foods. This approval means that legally, they can sell their products to the public. However, cell-cultivated meat has yet to become widely available at grocery stores — producing it is expensive and difficult to do on a large scale.

If and when it does hit grocery store shelves, the label approved by the USDA for these products is "cell-cultivated chicken". In the state of Iowa, it is required to include words like "lab-grown," "lab-created," "fake," or "cell-cultivated" on the labels. It will likely be stocked alongside other meat products because it's grown from real animal cells, making it biologically identical to conventional chicken.

It's become possible to taste cell-cultivated meat in the United States over the past few years. After the regulatory approval, Chef José Andrés was the first to serve Good Meat at his Peruvian restaurant, China Chilcano, in Washington, D.C. Elsewhere, Upside Food's cell-cultivated chicken was featured on a tasting menu at Chef Dominique Crenn's San Francisco restaurant, Bar Crenn (she's also the owner of one of the only three Michelin star establishments in the United States). As the process becomes more affordable and scalable, the goal is to make it more widely available to the average consumer.