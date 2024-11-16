Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With An Unexpected Bread Swap
For grilled cheese enthusiasts, experimenting with new cheese and bread combinations to come up with your own elevated twist on this classic sandwich can be very exciting. One bread choice that might be unexpected, but worth trying, is pita bread. This soft flatbread originated in the Middle East thousands of years ago. When you slice pita bread in half, each piece forms a pocket that you might be accustomed to seeing filled with gyro meat, cucumbers, and tzatziki sauce. If you have a sweet tooth, pita bread even makes a great vessel for desserts. But that pocket is also perfect when paired with delicious melty cheese.
The texture of pita bread makes it a great candidate for cooking this savory sandwich. When heated in a pan with oil, butter, or even a smear of mayo (a grilled cheese must), its softness and thinner structure crisps up quickly. By the time the bread is golden brown and the cheese has melted, the pita will have a subtle crunch that nicely contrasts with the gooeyness inside its pocket. And since the cheese is tucked inside the pita's pouch, you won't have spillage that ends up burnt on the pan, which sometimes happens with regular bread slices.
Get creative with extra fillings
Another advantage of using pita bread for grilled cheese is that the pocket is robust enough to accommodate extra fillings besides just cheese, so you can really step your sandwich game up here. If you want to honor the pita bread's Mediterranean roots, consider using your melty cheese of choice along with roasted red peppers, feta, olives, and even a smear of hummus. For a heartier grilled cheese substantial enough to be a full meal, brown some ground meat to add into the pocket for your own take on loaded ground beef gyros.
For a lighter meal, spread some pesto on the inside of the pocket, then add feta, mozzarella, sautéed spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Sprinkle in some dried herbs and spices like za'atar, which is a Middle Eastern spice blend that will complement the taste of the rest of the ingredients. The mozzarella will melt nicely and meld with the rest of the flavors for a cohesive creamy bite.
Of course, if you're craving a classic grilled cheese, but still want to use the pita bread, simply tuck a slice or two of your favorite cheese in the pouch, then add to a hot pan with oil or melted butter. Pita bread should only need a couple of minutes on each side before it is golden brown and ready to be flipped, but keep an eye on the melt status of your cheese. Simply swapping regular sandwich bread for pita bread opens up a whole new world of ways to enjoy this classic comfort food.