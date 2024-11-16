Upgrade Your Grilled Cheese With An Unexpected Bread Swap

Another advantage of using pita bread for grilled cheese is that the pocket is robust enough to accommodate extra fillings besides just cheese, so you can really step your sandwich game up here. If you want to honor the pita bread's Mediterranean roots, consider using your melty cheese of choice along with roasted red peppers, feta, olives, and even a smear of hummus. For a heartier grilled cheese substantial enough to be a full meal, brown some ground meat to add into the pocket for your own take on loaded ground beef gyros.

For a lighter meal, spread some pesto on the inside of the pocket, then add feta, mozzarella, sautéed spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Sprinkle in some dried herbs and spices like za'atar, which is a Middle Eastern spice blend that will complement the taste of the rest of the ingredients. The mozzarella will melt nicely and meld with the rest of the flavors for a cohesive creamy bite.

Of course, if you're craving a classic grilled cheese, but still want to use the pita bread, simply tuck a slice or two of your favorite cheese in the pouch, then add to a hot pan with oil or melted butter. Pita bread should only need a couple of minutes on each side before it is golden brown and ready to be flipped, but keep an eye on the melt status of your cheese. Simply swapping regular sandwich bread for pita bread opens up a whole new world of ways to enjoy this classic comfort food.