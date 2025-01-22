13 Baking Ingredients You Should Be Stocking Up On At Aldi

Getting ready to do some baking? Aldi has plenty of budget-friendly basics for your pantry. They don't come in bulk sizes, like you'd find in warehouse stores, but the savings at the German retailer can be significant. For those who do a lot of baking, this can really add up. Just be sure to pay close attention to expiration dates, since old or expired baking ingredients can end up creating a lackluster result.

These baking staples are great buys that are helpful to keep on hand. When stored correctly, they'll keep for months so you can always whip up a sweet treat like bakery-style peanut butter cookies or a breakfast favorite such as buttermilk pancakes. While Aldi carries a few name-brand items, the store brands are just as good or better and available for a fraction of the cost. Many of the baking basics at Aldi are available only in the store brand, Baker's Corner, or the slightly elevated luxury store brand, Specially Selected. Aldi is known for its seasonal and limited offerings, but many of the baking staples are on the shelves year-round.