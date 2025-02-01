Why Duroc Is Referred To As 'The Black Angus Of Pork'

When it comes to quality, the pork industry is not as standardized or well advertised as the beef industry. While Black Angus beef is common and easy to find, Duroc is a bit more elusive. Oftentimes the pork you buy in grocery stores doesn't have the pig breed on the label. However, some grocery stores do carry Duroc pork (labeled as such on the package) or you can find it at your local butcher.

To keep up with the beef industry, the National Swine Registry has developed a Certified DUROC Pork program, the first of its kind, to help standardize the quality of Duroc pork. Having the Certified DUROC label indicates that the pork has verified genetics, high levels of intramuscular fat, higher pH levels that indicate superior meat color and water-holding capacity, and has reduced drip loss when cooked (drip loss involves the loss of water, protein, and nutrients in meat when cooked).

Look for heritage labels on your pork products as another quality indicator. Duroc is a heritage breed, which means it has a long history of breeding and has not been crossbred. Heritage pigs are often raised humanely in pastures and without antibiotics, resulting in a superior quality of pork. Another way to step up your pork game is to consider buying bone-in pork chops instead of boneless.