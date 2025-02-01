Why Duroc Is Referred To As 'The Black Angus Of Pork'
Similarly to how different cow breeds produce different qualities of beef, certain pig breeds produce better quality pork than others. Duroc is a common breed of pig that produces high quality, super tasty pork that one might compare to the quality of Black Angus beef. Black Angus is considered a prime choice of beef known for its high level of marbling or intramuscular fat that produces juicy, flavorful meat. Similarly, Duroc pork has significant marbling that delivers tender, juicy, incredibly delicious pork.
Many experts consider Duroc one of the best pig breeds for producing high quality pork (along with other breeds like Yorkshire and Berkshire). Its tenderness and juiciness make it perfect for high heat cooking methods, such as grilling or smoking, that have a tendency to dry out meat. Duroc is a great choice for grilling delicious pork chops that rival a juicy beef steak and its juiciness might just help you avoid cooking mistakes that are ruining your pork.
How to buy Duroc pork
When it comes to quality, the pork industry is not as standardized or well advertised as the beef industry. While Black Angus beef is common and easy to find, Duroc is a bit more elusive. Oftentimes the pork you buy in grocery stores doesn't have the pig breed on the label. However, some grocery stores do carry Duroc pork (labeled as such on the package) or you can find it at your local butcher.
To keep up with the beef industry, the National Swine Registry has developed a Certified DUROC Pork program, the first of its kind, to help standardize the quality of Duroc pork. Having the Certified DUROC label indicates that the pork has verified genetics, high levels of intramuscular fat, higher pH levels that indicate superior meat color and water-holding capacity, and has reduced drip loss when cooked (drip loss involves the loss of water, protein, and nutrients in meat when cooked).
Look for heritage labels on your pork products as another quality indicator. Duroc is a heritage breed, which means it has a long history of breeding and has not been crossbred. Heritage pigs are often raised humanely in pastures and without antibiotics, resulting in a superior quality of pork. Another way to step up your pork game is to consider buying bone-in pork chops instead of boneless.