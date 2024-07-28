Is It Actually Dangerous To Eat Burnt Bread?

Extra-dark toast, charred marshmallows, super-crispy French fries — there's an undeniable appeal to burnt food, so much so that some companies have even joined in on the craze, with Cheez-Its Extra Toasty, dark-roasted peanuts, and Extra Dark Splits pretzels rising in popularity. But could it actually be dangerous to eat burnt bread or any of these other torched snacks?

The short answer is no, but there is a bit more to it than that. Burnt foods are high in a chemical compound called acrylamide, which forms in certain foods when they're fried, roasted, or baked at high temperatures for long periods of time. It's found naturally in potato-based foods and grain products (think crackers and bread) and also in coffee.

The problem with acrylamide is its not-so-great reputation for being associated with an increased cancer risk. It all stems from research dating back to the 1980s, which found that rodents exposed to high levels of the chemical were more likely to develop a few different cancers.