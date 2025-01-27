How Ancient Fermentation Techniques Shaped The Sake We Drink Today

Nihonshu, also known as sake, is a rice-fermented alcoholic beverage from Japan. It's truly a timeless classic. While this drink is a common cooking staple today, its origins predate written history — older than paper itself. According to the Penn Museum, there are archaeological records of a fermented rice beverage appearing as early as 7000 to 6600 B.C. in China's Huang He Valley. For reference, the earliest record we have of wine is from around 5980 B.C., around 8,000 years ago.

The initial fermentation process of sake is quite different from what we have with modern technology. The earliest brewers made the prototype through a process called kuchikamizake, meaning "mouth-chewed alcohol." They would chew the rice and then spit it into a container, where enzymes from the saliva helped it ferment.

The word "kami" means "bite", but spelled with different characters, it's also the word for "deity," which is pretty poetic when looking at sake's role in Japanese society. The first written record of the drink comes from China's "The Book of Wei" in the 3rd century, and the text describes it as a funerary drink for the Japanese. Sake was used as an offering to the gods, and more formal production methods began with religious institutions between the 12th and 14th centuries. The tradition of offering sake endures in Shinto temples today.