11 Creative Ways To Use Tequila In Desserts

In the minds of many Americans, the quintessential Mexican tipple, is tequila, made from the distilled sap of the Blue Weber agave plant, does indeed have deep, proud roots in Mexico. Before Spanish contact, indigenous Mexicans enjoyed (and continue to enjoy today) a sweet, lightly fermented agave-based drink called pulque. Spanish settlers to Mexico discovered the drink and realized they could concoct a more powerful pour by distilling it –- and over time, this distilled beverage evolved into today's tequila.

Given this history, it's only appropriate that the first thing many of us do when seated in a Stateside Mexican restaurant is order a margarita. But if this is the only time you ever think about tequila, you're missing out. Its distinctive flavors, which have been described as earthy, fruity, herbal, and a bit savory, not only make it a great base for a range of cocktails beside margaritas, they're a great in the kitchen as well –- especially in desserts.

To give you some inspiration (and fun ways to use up that bottle left over from your last Cinco de Mayo party), we've enlisted a team of tequila-loving experts: Keiry Palma, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus; Jacqueline Rojo, pastry chef at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in El Paso, Texas; Bill Foss, founder of Suavecito Tequila; Marco Cedano, original master distiller at Don Julio and co-founder and master distiller at Tequila Tromba; and cookbook author Yvette Marquez.