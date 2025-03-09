Sweet Potatoes Are Better With A Sticky Ginger Ale Glaze

Typically a traditional dish found on Thanksgiving tables across the U.S., sweet potatoes are increasing in popularity year-round due to an increased interest in healthful eating and plant-based diets. While loading them up with marshmallows is the American way, ginger ale can make your everyday sweet potatoes better with a burst of sweet heat.

Because of their sweet, buttery flavor and creamy texture, sweet potatoes can easily translate into a savory dinner — side or entrée — or become the base of a show-stopping dessert. For that "swicy" flavor people are drawn to, baking sweet potato in ginger ale is an ideal answer. All you have to do is pour a bottle of hot ginger ale over sliced sweet potatoes arranged in a casserole dish, add salt and pepper, dot with butter, and bake for 30-40 minutes. If you can't get your hands on an extra-ginger ale, just use the standard version and add a teaspoon of fresh grated ginger, or even ground ginger to the ale.