Reinvent Your Crème Brûlée By Making It Inside A Sweet Potato

This dessert might be visually impressive, but it's actually pretty easy to make. Step one is roasting your sweet potatoes. Wash and dry your potatoes and poke some holes in them with a fork to allow steam to escape during the baking process. You can roast them bare or wrapped in aluminum foil. Foil-wrapped sweet potatoes tend to turn out more fluffy and cake-like on the inside, which can be beneficial for beefing up your custard later.

Speaking of custard, you'll whip that up while the potatoes are baking. Mix egg yolks, sugar, milk, and heavy cream and heat until slightly thickened. By the time that's done, your potatoes should be nearly ready. Allow them to cool before slicing them down the middle. Be careful with your cut, as you don't want to puncture the bottom or the sides completely, or your custard will spill out before it has set.

Next, take a fork and separate the potato flesh from the skin. You may need to remove some of the interior, but you want to keep a good portion of it inside the skin. Use the fork to mash down the flesh into the bottom of the potato skin before pouring your custard into the vessel. Some recipes call for popping these custard-filled sweet potatoes back into the oven to fully set, while others add the sugar topping right away at this stage and torch it.

