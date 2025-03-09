Should You Really Be Eating Your Drink Garnishes?

The garnish that adorns your drink is often an overlooked aspect of your overall drinking experience. While some garnishes are more or less superfluous, giving your drink little more than an appreciated boost in the aesthetics department, some other garnishes are essential elements not only with regards to your drink's appearance, but also with regards to completing your drink's smell and taste profiles. However, whether for cosmetic appeal or not, a drink garnish is hardly ever intended to be an extra snack for the drinker.

Whether it be the obligatory skewer of olives needed when making a dirty martini or the classic lemon twist and cherry that can adorn cocktails such as the whiskey sour, it might be tempting to eat the garnish that comes with your drink. But this is where you should practice caution and really consider what you're eating and where it may have come from. Many garnishes at dive bars and other busy budget-friendly establishments may have prepped loads of garnishes in advance (especially sliced citrus), so that lemon slice may have been sitting on the bartop for the whole night prior to decorating your glass. On the other hand, the garnishes at higher-end bars tend to be purely for aesthetics, and you might get a few sidelong glances if you chomp down on that orange peel. On the whole, it's best to avoid eating your garnishes, both for sanitation and because that's not the focus of your drink, anyway.