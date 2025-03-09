6 Coffee Chains That Offer Birthday Rewards
Your birthday only comes once a year (or every four years for those born on the Leap Day), so why not treat yourself? You can take yourself to a spa for a day of rest and relaxation, sample the best and worst of the Cheesecake Factory's massive menu, or even take a trip abroad to celebrate your special day. Or, you could just cash in all of the birthday rewards available to you. Many stores and restaurants offer birthday rewards or freebies on or around your special day. These rewards range from free samples to free menu items, discounts, or increased rewards points, and taking advantage of them can make your birthday all the sweeter.
For all the coffee lovers out there, you're in luck. Many coffee chains offer birthday rewards for loyal customers, either through their apps or simply upon presentation of a valid ID that indicates your birth date. Of course, not every coffee chains offer these rewards, so we've rounded up six coffee spots that are more than willing to make your birthday extra special.
Starbucks
Starbucks is the most popular coffee chain in the United States as of 2023, according to Statista. You can find it in airports, strip malls, grocery stores, and in storefronts all over the world. So, it stands to reason that you'll probably be within driving distance of a store on your birthday. And that's good news, as you'll definitely want to visit your local Starbucks for your favorite menu hacks in addition to your special reward.
According to Starbucks, anyone who has achieved and maintained Gold Status on the mobile app is eligible to receive a reward for one free drink for their birthday. Unfortunately, this means that not all rewards members are eligible for the big day perk, but for those who receive it, the reward will automatically show up on your account on your birthday and remain valid for 30 days.
According to users on the r/Starbucks subreddit, you may still be able to get a free birthday drink even without the app. This is completely up to the discretion of your local Starbucks, and may not be honored; however, if your local Starbucks does grant you a free birthday drink, you will most likely be asked to present your ID as proof of your birthday. This is not a universally available perk, so it's best to not rely on this request being honored.
Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Coffee is a brand on the upswing. The Oregon-based coffee chain is known for its delicious mix of coffee, tea, energy drinks, and smoothies (among other items), and it has nearly 1,000 locations in the United States, having gained traction among many coffee connoisseurs thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok and its reputation for exceptional, friendly customer service. And if you're a fan of Dutch Bros or curious over the buzz, you'll be glad to know that the brand offers a free drink to those celebrating their birthday.
Similar to Starbucks, Dutch Bros offers an app-based birthday reward. To activate this reward, simply download the Dutch Bros app, but if you choose not to, the chain's website also invites guests to simply ask employees about receiving a discount on their special day. Just make sure to have proof of your birthday on hand when ordering.
Caribou Coffee
Caribou Coffee is a Minnesota favorite with a national presence, as it is home, for starters, to the best beans for your percolator. The chain offers delicious brews, sandwiches, treats, and mixed drinks, and it also offers a pretty sweet birthday reward for customers. Similar to the previous brands, Caribou offers a birthday reward for rewards members through its app, and it can be redeemed for a free drink at any point during the birthday week. Although, there are a few conditions for this app based reward.
According to the r/CaribouCoffee subreddit, you must be active on the Caribou Coffee app at least once every 6 months in order to be eligible for the reward. However, it is possible that your local Caribou location can still make your free birthday drink even without the app, but this is, again, up to the discretion of the employees at your store.
Peet's Coffee
One of the best roasters in the nation, Peet's Coffee is a California institution. The first Peet's opened in Berkeley, California in 1966, and there are now nearly 300 locations across the United States. Additionally, Peet's has an extensive line of coffee beans that are sold in grocery stores. If you're lucky enough to live near a shop, you can indulge in a number of coffee drinks and teas, and, if it's your birthday, you might just be eligible to receive your free reward.
Similar to other coffee chains, Peet's offers its birthday reward (a free beverage) as a part of its app-based rewards program. To be eligible for it, you have to have been enrolled in its reward program for at least a week. Once the reward is issued, you will have 14 days to redeem it in stores. Additionally, you must have made a purchase in the 6 months preceding your birthday.
Scooter's
Despite being Chappell Roan's former employer, Scooter's Coffee doesn't have as big of a national presence as favorites like Starbucks or Dunkin', but it is certainly an ascendent coffee chain. As of January 2025, there are 881 Scooter's locations across 31 states, according to ScrapeHero. Like other coffee chains, Scooter's has an app-based rewards program that customers can use, and one prominent perk worth the download is a birthday beverage.
The chain offers those celebrating their birthday a free drink up to $6.00 in value, but only on their birthday. It will appear on your Scooter's app 3 days prior to the birth date in your profile settings.
Dunkin'
"America runs on Dunkin'," or so the slogan goes. The New England-based coffee chain has a cult following of fans and customers who adore everything from its variety of delicious iced coffees to the cheeky promotions (Sabrina Carpenter's Shaken Espresso ad, for example), budget friendly menu, and tasty donuts. However, those who are looking for a free sweet treat (or coffee) from Dunkin' on their birthday might be disappointed.
Now, Dunkin' does have a birthday reward available to customers who use its mobile app; however, this reward doesn't come in the form of a free coffee. Rather, Dunkin' rewards members will receive three times the number of points for each purchase made on their birthday. For some, it might be worth ordering a dozen donuts and perhaps an extra trip to Dunkin' on the way home. This "reward" might rub some customers the wrong way, though, considering how many coffee shops do offer a free drink to customers. Then again, for those who love racking up rewards points, this treat might just be just as sweet.