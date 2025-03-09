6 Coffee Chains That Offer Birthday Rewards

Starbucks is the most popular coffee chain in the United States as of 2023, according to Statista. You can find it in airports, strip malls, grocery stores, and in storefronts all over the world. So, it stands to reason that you'll probably be within driving distance of a store on your birthday. And that's good news, as you'll definitely want to visit your local Starbucks for your favorite menu hacks in addition to your special reward.

According to Starbucks, anyone who has achieved and maintained Gold Status on the mobile app is eligible to receive a reward for one free drink for their birthday. Unfortunately, this means that not all rewards members are eligible for the big day perk, but for those who receive it, the reward will automatically show up on your account on your birthday and remain valid for 30 days.

According to users on the r/Starbucks subreddit, you may still be able to get a free birthday drink even without the app. This is completely up to the discretion of your local Starbucks, and may not be honored; however, if your local Starbucks does grant you a free birthday drink, you will most likely be asked to present your ID as proof of your birthday. This is not a universally available perk, so it's best to not rely on this request being honored.