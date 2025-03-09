Do Canned Chickpeas Need To Be Cooked?

Chickpeas are quite possibly one of the most versatile canned foods you'll find on the grocery store shelf and they are just as good, if not better, than their dried, uncooked counterparts. But knowing how to use them can be a bit tricky if you don't know whether or not you need to cook them. As it turns out, you don't need to, but you might want to. Sounds confusing, right? Understandably so. Let's walk this one through to dispel any concerns you might have so you can get to using these little superfood beans to make some amazing (and healthy) meals.

Canned chickpeas have already been cooked so they are technically edible, which makes them convenient to use in a pinch. But in order to maintain their freshness in their canned state, they are loaded with sodium. That means that, at the very least, you'll want to rinse them to reduce their salt content. Insider tip: That liquid is called aquafaba and it has all sorts of great uses from making egg-free meringues to egg-free eye-popping foamy cocktails.