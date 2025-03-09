Do Canned Chickpeas Need To Be Cooked?
Chickpeas are quite possibly one of the most versatile canned foods you'll find on the grocery store shelf and they are just as good, if not better, than their dried, uncooked counterparts. But knowing how to use them can be a bit tricky if you don't know whether or not you need to cook them. As it turns out, you don't need to, but you might want to. Sounds confusing, right? Understandably so. Let's walk this one through to dispel any concerns you might have so you can get to using these little superfood beans to make some amazing (and healthy) meals.
Canned chickpeas have already been cooked so they are technically edible, which makes them convenient to use in a pinch. But in order to maintain their freshness in their canned state, they are loaded with sodium. That means that, at the very least, you'll want to rinse them to reduce their salt content. Insider tip: That liquid is called aquafaba and it has all sorts of great uses from making egg-free meringues to egg-free eye-popping foamy cocktails.
There are some compelling reasons to cook them anyway
Cooked though they may be, canned chickpeas, or garbanzo beans as they are also known, can still benefit from being cooked again before you use them. Cooking them can make the chickpeas creamier, especially if you add a touch of baking soda to the water during the cook, which will improve the texture by making them softer so you get the smooth creaminess that is ideal for dishes like hummus.
Another reason to cook canned chickpeas is to enhance the mild, nutty flavor. Throw in whatever seasonings you like during the cooking process to achieve the notes you desire. They can be used to add protein without having to use meat in a variety of dishes like salads and pasta, and because the flavor of chickpeas alone is fairly mild, they are a great pairing for curry dishes to provide a protein component that complements the spice profile.
Cooking them, or rather, roasting them, will give you a whole different texture for your canned chickpeas. This treatment results in a fun, crunchy, salty snack that you can flavor any way you want and eat anytime, whether you are on the go, eating lunch at the office, or relaxing on the couch with a good movie.