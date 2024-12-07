A Bit Of Baking Soda Is The Secret To Soft And Creamy Canned Chickpeas

If you're a lover of chickpeas (and the many delicious recipes that rely on them), yet frequently find yourself low on time, you may be the ideal candidate for the convenient and readily available canned version. This simple product makes life easier without sacrificing flavor. In fact, tinned chickpeas are even on the list of canned foods that are just as good as fresh, according to chefs.

That said, you may have noticed that the texture of these legumes isn't quite the same as their prepared-from-scratch counterparts. It's often difficult to achieve the creaminess that's integral to classics like hummus, using the canned stuff. Luckily, there's a trick to getting these beans to become even more appetizing, and it requires only a common item you likely already have on hand: baking soda.

Even though baking soda can help tenderize steak, opting for an ingredient that's typically used as a leavening agent (or even as a cleaning product) may seem like an odd strategy. But this trick has some real science to back it up. Like most packaged foods, canned chickpeas often contain a preservative — in this case, it's calcium chloride. This ingredient keeps your little legumes from plumping up with the canning liquid which can result in pesky splitting. But while this additive keeps them firm and aesthetically pleasing, it can stand in the way of a smooth and creamy puree. That's where the baking soda comes in.