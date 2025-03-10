Ina Garten, the chef behind Barefoot Contessa, showcases her elegant Hamptons home and gourmet cooking expertise on her Food Network show. With plenty of celebrity guests, dreamy locations, and absolutely delicious food, Ina is known for her welcoming personality and on-air grace. She has her share of upscale gourmet recipes, but also follows some simple rules to put together unforgettable meals. She has a collection of cookbooks that showcase her original recipes, signature style, and hosting tips.

Her show, Barefoot Contessa, first aired in 2002, just a few years after Ina put out her first cookbook. She's hosted friends for lunch and dinner, met with other cooking celebrities, and even visited the White House to talk with the First Lady, Michelle Obama. Through it all, Ina gave viewers a genuine look into her friendships and even how she makes meals special for her husband, Jeffrey. As Ina would say, "how easy is that?" Here are some of her best moments on air.