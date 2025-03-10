14 Of Ina Garten's Best Moments On Barefoot Contessa
Ina Garten, the chef behind Barefoot Contessa, showcases her elegant Hamptons home and gourmet cooking expertise on her Food Network show. With plenty of celebrity guests, dreamy locations, and absolutely delicious food, Ina is known for her welcoming personality and on-air grace. She has her share of upscale gourmet recipes, but also follows some simple rules to put together unforgettable meals. She has a collection of cookbooks that showcase her original recipes, signature style, and hosting tips.
Her show, Barefoot Contessa, first aired in 2002, just a few years after Ina put out her first cookbook. She's hosted friends for lunch and dinner, met with other cooking celebrities, and even visited the White House to talk with the First Lady, Michelle Obama. Through it all, Ina gave viewers a genuine look into her friendships and even how she makes meals special for her husband, Jeffrey. As Ina would say, "how easy is that?" Here are some of her best moments on air.
Neil Patrick Harris stops by
Ina has had some fun guests over the years. Some of the best were Neil Patrick Harris and hubby David Burtka. The duo came by the Hamptons and stopped by for a meal with Ina in the first season of Barefoot Contessa in just the second episode. Neil Patrick Harris is an actor known for his role in "How I Met Your Mother," "A Series of Unfortunate Events," and "Gone Girl." His husband, David Burtka, is an actor and chef with his own show on the Food Network. Together, the three enjoy plenty of laughs and delicious food.
In the same episode, Ina went to Los Angeles to meet with other celebrities, including Jennifer Garner and fellow chef Wolfgang Puck. But it was the grand finale in her own home with two similarly memorable folks that really let her own bubbly personality shine. Ina is in her element when hosting friends, so this was the perfect way to cement her as a household name early in the days of the Barefoot Contessa show.
Ina goes to Washington
Barefoot Contessa went on the road and traveled all the way to Washington, D.C. While she was there, Ina was able to attend the dedication of the White House Kitchen Garden and enjoy a visit with the First Lady, Michelle Obama. Ina made snacks alongside the White House Executive Chef to have for tea with the First Lady.
Ina once lived in Washington, D.C. when she worked writing budgets as part of the Office of Management and Budget under Presidents Carter and Ford. She even renovated a few homes, learning to cook and entertain as she went. So when she returned to the nation's capital, it was with plenty of memories and friends to visit.
During her stop, she went by some of her favorite places and caught up with those still living in the city. This road trip-style episode of the Barefoot Contessa gave viewers a glimpse into Ina's past as well as showed her as the influential culinary powerhouse that she is.
Ina throws a dog party
In this episode, Ina brings her culinary expertise to a super special menu. She plans and throws a party fit for the dogs, specifically her friend's dog Theo. The menu included birthday cake, of course, which worked for the owners and showed viewers how to host a party of their own. She also included an elevated version of hot dogs using delicious sausages and made her own potato salad. An appropriately-named sea breeze cocktail was also passed out to partygoers to toast to the birthday pup.
This moment came from Episode 7 in Season 7 of the Barefoot Contessa. She hosted a beach barbecue so that the pups could run and have fun while their owners enjoyed some delicious food. Ina is famous for her hosting expertise, so viewers loved to see her put it to good use with this unconventional theme. With plenty of adorable pups on the screen, it's hard not to smile when you see
Emily Blunt and Ina cook together
Season 2 began with another star-studded episode of the Barefoot Contessa. Actress Emily Blunt stopped by Ina's home to talk and share cooking tips. Although she's known for her roles in blockbusters like "The Fall Guy," "The Devil Wears Prada," and "The Adjustment Bureau," Blunt also has some great tips for Ina and viewers as they cook up turkey bolognese. Ina is a great host and the two women talk about more than just cooking, including tips for life, love, and family.
Ina makes a Caesar salad to go with the pasta and the two enjoy their handiwork together. Blunt was more than just a guest on Barefoot Contessa, but a true sous chef. Ina welcomed her with English cream scones, an homage to Blunt's British roots.
She came back on another episode with Lin-Manuel Miranda plus producer John DeLuca and director Rob Marshall, to talk about Mary Poppins Returns and make Blunt's famous roast potatoes. They met in the same place and enjoyed a traditional meal together.
Jeffrey's roast chicken
One of the many reasons why fans love Ina Garten is her memorable love story with husband Jeffrey. The two have been married for more than 50 years and Jeffrey features in the Barefoot Contessa as well as Ina's cookbooks. She even has a collection of the recipes that she developed and cooks with her hubby in mind titled "Cooking for Jeffery."
Ina makes roast chicken for her husband Jeffrey every Friday to welcome him home from work. It's an iconic dish from her cookbook and was featured on the show. So of course, it's a fan favorite moment that showcases a classic dish that is such a big part of her life and weekly routine. For Ina, the roast chicken means that her beloved husband is on his way home for the weekend. It's also an easy and delicious chicken to whip up, only requiring a few classic kitchen staples like carrots and onions. It's called "perfect roast chicken" and it's definitely a memorable way to enjoy this dish.
While Ina is the powerhouse in the kitchen, Jeffrey does his part by brewing the coffee. He's always there to praise his wife's cooking and by her hype-man, which is another reason why many viewers love him.
Breakfast for dinner, Ina style
What's better than breakfast for dinner? Adding candlelight and turning it into a romantic moment. In the first season of Barefoot Contessa, Ina made brinner for her husband Jeffrey and served it with some extra ambiance courtesy of candles and flowers. She shared that breakfast is one of his favorite meals and showed viewers how you could turn even this simple occasion into something special. Ina is known for her attention to detail and everything from the menu to the decor was part of her plan.
In this episode, the breakfast staples were some of Jeffrey's favorites, like challah French toast and hashed browns. She also introduced viewers to the best way to make your own vanilla extract, plus chocolate-dipped strawberries. The romance was turned up to the highest levels during this episode and viewers got to see the genuine love between Ina and her husband. It was this genuine affection that helped fans fall in love with the couple as well as Ina's cooking.
Ina cooks with Giada
Two kitchen rockstars, Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis, came together in this amazing episode in Barefoot Contessa, Season 9. Both women are known for their culinary expertise as well as their bubbly and welcoming personalities, which shine during the entire show. De Laurentiis has her own collection of cookbooks, plus a show on the Food Network as well. Like Ina, she brings in plenty of fun to her cooking and her interactions with guests. She shares some of her top cooking tips with viewers and brought the same energy to her appearance on the Barefoot Contessa.
Ina is always a gracious host so she whipped up lobster and potato salad for lunch to get the ball rolling. The two women enjoyed a meal together, then rolled up their sleeves in the kitchen to make something together. De Laurentiis is known for her Italian cooking, embracing her own roots, so she taught Ina how to make mascarpone and lemon gnocchi with butter thyme sauce. Ina made a chocolate cassis cake to complete their rich meal.
Cooking for first responders
Ina showcases her heart of gold along with her kitchen skills at the local fire station. In this episode from Season 6 of the Barefoot Contessa, she participates in a practice drill then cooks up dinner for the crew. While she's normally sharing her tips and tricks from her home kitchen in the Hamptons, she joins viewers from the kitchen at the fire station as she cooks.
Fire fighters have a reputation for being quite handy in the kitchen, since many stations and crews enjoy meals together while on the job waiting for calls. So Ina enlisted the help of trained first responders while making dinner. Barley soup is hearty and filling, two things that these hardworking pros need while saving lives, and sloppy joes are courtesy of one of the firefighters, Scott Elley. Elley has been cooking for other firefighters for around 30 years, so like Ina, he has plenty of expertise to draw on when it comes to feeding this hungry crowd.
The episode concludes with a sundae bar, providing a sweet treat to round out the meal. They all enjoy the meal together in the fire station, complete with flowers on the tables, a signature Ina touch.
Mel Brooks surprises Ina
In a Season 9 episode titled "Mystery Guest," Ina spends the episode preparing dinner for a surprise guest friend of a friend. In the final few moments, it turns out to be the legendary Mel Brooks. Ina's face when Mel Brooks is standing at her front door waiting to join the gang for dinner is priceless.
Ina makes blinis with smoked salmon, cream of wild mushroom soup, and parmesan chicken. Not knowing who to expect means Ina has to host without knowing anything about her guest, including food preferences or favorites. So she goes with some classic dishes, elevated with her own style. The cream of wild mushroom soup allows her to make everything in advance, freeing her time up right before dinner to welcome the mystery guest. For a chef like Ina who loves to host, this detail is important to making her guests feel welcomed and enjoying the experience herself.
Ina and Jeffrey enjoy bagels and lox
Another amazing moment between Ina and her husband Jeffrey came to viewers all the way from New York City's Central Park. In this clip, the couple went by a deli to pick up a bite to eat, then strolled in the park to find the perfect place to enjoy it.
She gave viewers a little history of the iconic store, Russ & Daughters, then let the camera follow her in as she ordered bagels and lox. Ina made her own using all natural cream cheese, salty belly lox, and sliced tomatoes alongside Niki Russ, one of the owners and the great-granddaughter of the shop's original founder. Ina is never afraid to get tips from other experts and in this case, she went all the way to the Big Apple to one of the best-known places for bagels and lox. Russ & Daughters is also one of chef Andrew Zimmerman's favorite spots to get this delicious pairing.
With their bagels packed and ready to go, Jefferey shared all about falling in love with her as they enjoyed their lunch. Set against the backdrop of Central Park, this is a Barefoot Contessa moment to savor.
Comfort food, Barefoot Contessa style
This Season 1 episode was titled "Best of Barefoot Comfort," so of course it features some stand-out recipes. She showcased All-American favorites that many people would recognize, offering ideas to make them even better. She made apple pie bars, which she called a cross between an apple pie and a shortbread bar. They were an easy way to get these iconic flavors in a portable and tasty treat.
She also went with a New York Strip steak and iceberg lettuce salad, two classic dishes that go together. Of course, Ina made her own blue cheese dressing to bring plenty of fresh flavor to this amazing meal. Ina is known for using high-quality ingredients and uses Roquefort blue cheese, which is known for its pungent taste and smell, in her dressing.
When Ina shared the secret to the perfect lobster roll, it was easy to see why this was such a popular set of recipes. Her version calls for top-sliced rolls and serves them up warm, with plenty of dill and parsley.
Ina goes to sea
There are plenty of Barefoot Contessa episodes featuring recipes and dishes that you can take with you for a picnic or special event. One of the most unique was when Ina prepared a light lunch to enjoy on a friend's boat. The episode, titled "All Aboard," aired during Season 8 and showcased Ina's ability to choose and execute amazing themed events, both over-the-top affairs and more intimate lunches with friends.
Planning to spend some time out on the dock, basking in the nice weather boat-side, Ina whips up a roasted eggplant dip and serves it with roasted shrimp and orzo. Not one to shy away from a great theme, Ina adds this seafood dish to the menu and makes it the star of the show. She folds in good feta cheese at the end of preparation, folding it in carefully so that the chunks stay intact.
She also made fresh lime daiquiris with her own simple syrup to toast adventures out at sea. Coconut cake worked for an airy, sweet dessert and Ina took the entire spread from her own kitchen down the dock.
Hosting a dinner party
Barefoot Contessa episodes often includes parties and get-togethers with Ina's friends and celebrity guests. But one of the best is the Back to Basics version that includes all the tips and tricks you need to throw an elegant dinner party while keeping an Ina-like smile on your face.
There are so many great moments in this episode, which was just the second episode of Season 1, that it's hard to pick just one as a stand-out star. Whether it's how to show off a store-bought appetizer that also makes prep work easier to preparing the scallops gratin entrees in individual serving dishes to elevate them, this is the must-watch episode if you're hosting a dinner party. It's part of the Back to Basics lineup, so a lot of the tips focus on keeping things simple but delicious.
Ina also adds two candy recipes at the end to wrap up the dinner party. If you're intimidated by candy-making, this is a great moment to enjoy because she simplifies melting chocolate using her own tried-and-true method of popping it in the microwave.
Ina makes quarantine cocktails
This moment may not have aired in the traditional sense, but during the 2020 global pandemic, Ina made sure to stay connected with viewers. She shared her recipe for a giant cocktail, complete with virtual recording from her home kitchen. While she normally has the benefit of an entire crew of experts, Ina went back to basics in the videography sense while social distancing. She set up her own device on the counter, made a giant cocktail, and showed viewers that she was doing just fine.
She made a cosmopolitan with a big pitcher, walking viewers through each step. Though she loves having friends and family over, the requirement to distance from others to slow the spread of illness meant that her hosting days were halted. But Ina started her home-recorded video by saying that keeping traditions alive was important to help her and that she was embracing the cocktail hour, even if it was short a few guests. Even a global pandemic couldn't dim Ina's smile and the massive cocktail in her hand made this not just one of the most memorable moments but also one of the most legendary.
Feeling a bit more brunchy? Ina recommends a French 75 as the perfect cocktail to serve with brunch.