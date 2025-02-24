The Ina Garten-Approved Cocktail That's Perfect For Hosting Brunch

If there's one person you can trust when it comes to hosting a fantastic event, look no further than Ina Garten. The author, chef, and host of Food Network's iconic "Barefoot Contessa" and "Be My Guest with Ina Garten" is known for her beautiful, detailed tablescapes, easy-to-follow, tasty recipes, and exceptional entertaining skills. Garten has the unique ability to make any setting feel warm and inviting, and that includes every detail from the food and table settings to the drinks and desserts. So when it comes to a signature cocktail that will wow your guests, Garten keeps every aspect in mind. On a recent episode of "Be My Guest with Ina Garten," she prepares to host a brunch and insists the perfectly simple, refreshing cocktail to whip up is a French 75.

If you're unfamiliar, a French 75 is a cocktail that typically includes cognac, lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne. Surprisingly, the classic drink has roots that date back all the way to the 19th century, but it's recently had a resurgence in the elevated cocktail scene. But when it comes to hosting at home, it's an easy mixture to make a large batch at once and then portion out for your guests. Plus, it has a lovely pop of sweetness and fizz to welcome anyone at the door. It's also light and citrusy, which makes it great to pair with lighter brunch fare like egg dishes and salads. Ina's was served with a salmon salad on charred flatbread, but it's also great to have with a charcuterie board of cured meats and cheeses.