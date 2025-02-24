The Ina Garten-Approved Cocktail That's Perfect For Hosting Brunch
If there's one person you can trust when it comes to hosting a fantastic event, look no further than Ina Garten. The author, chef, and host of Food Network's iconic "Barefoot Contessa" and "Be My Guest with Ina Garten" is known for her beautiful, detailed tablescapes, easy-to-follow, tasty recipes, and exceptional entertaining skills. Garten has the unique ability to make any setting feel warm and inviting, and that includes every detail from the food and table settings to the drinks and desserts. So when it comes to a signature cocktail that will wow your guests, Garten keeps every aspect in mind. On a recent episode of "Be My Guest with Ina Garten," she prepares to host a brunch and insists the perfectly simple, refreshing cocktail to whip up is a French 75.
If you're unfamiliar, a French 75 is a cocktail that typically includes cognac, lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne. Surprisingly, the classic drink has roots that date back all the way to the 19th century, but it's recently had a resurgence in the elevated cocktail scene. But when it comes to hosting at home, it's an easy mixture to make a large batch at once and then portion out for your guests. Plus, it has a lovely pop of sweetness and fizz to welcome anyone at the door. It's also light and citrusy, which makes it great to pair with lighter brunch fare like egg dishes and salads. Ina's was served with a salmon salad on charred flatbread, but it's also great to have with a charcuterie board of cured meats and cheeses.
Tips and variations
The key to a delicious French 75 starts with the use of real lemons. Garten uses thin, wide strips of lemon zest as the garnish, and then freshly squeezes two lemons to use as the juice. A helpful tip she mentioned is to mix your drink in a measuring cup. This way, you can easily measure out the proportions and mix at the same time. With her proportions of cognac, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice, it should make about four drinks. Shake it up with some ice, pour it into a chilled flute, and top each off with a splash of champagne for the perfect brunch cocktail. Garten recommends shaking it with ice not only to chill the drink but to dilute it a bit as well. It makes the already delicate drink even lighter to pair well with your meal.
Although her recipe doesn't call for it, many add a shot of gin into their version of the French 75 for an added kick. There are also many variations on the classic drink you can incorporate depending on what you're serving. For example, an Old Cuban is a cross between a French 75 and a mojito, utilizing rum instead of cognac, lime juice, bitters, and champagne. It still goes great with brunch-style food, but it's especially tasty with seafood like oysters and ceviche. No matter how you prepare it or what you serve it with, Garten's recipe for this popular cocktail with a fascinating history is something to keep in mind for your next party.