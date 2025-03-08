Are Arby's Curly Fries Really Vegan?
In every way possible, Arby's lives up to its highly iconic slogan of "We have the meats." The fast food chain is every carnivore's dream, with popular menu items consisting of picks such as the classic roast beef sandwich and smokehouse brisket. But, for a global restaurant that built its identity around providing people with mountainous heaps of meat, there are a number of vegan options in its lineup, too. That fortunately includes the two different types of fries sold by the establishment.
In addition to Arby's "accidentally vegan" apple and cherry turnovers and many of its condiments and dressings, such as the chain's original sauce, both the crinkle and curly fries are made without any animal products. Reading through the contents of the curly fries in particular reveals they're made with ingredients such as vegetable oil, enriched bleached flour, and cornstarch, amongst other vegan-safe seasonings and ingredients. When Arby's finally decides to offer a veggie burger or plant-based meat, it might just one day join the running for fast food chains with the best vegan options.
The caveat to Arby's vegan-friendly fries
Arby's curly fries are certainly vegan themselves, but it's important to note that behind the scenes in the kitchen, cross-contamination between foods can occur. The establishment itself makes clear that both types of its fries could be cooked in the same oil as its non-vegan menu items that also need to be fried. That means the oil could contain remnants of eggs, milk, or fish.
People who are allergic to such ingredients, or who are wary of their food touching non-vegan items at all, should stray from ordering these fries since there's no guarantee they haven't somehow come into contact with one another through the reused oil. Those who aren't bothered by this possibility, however, are safe to try them out. In any case, you can always make your own vegan version at home and utilize the secret seasoning mix for the best copycat Arby's curly fries.