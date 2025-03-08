Are Arby's Curly Fries Really Vegan?

In every way possible, Arby's lives up to its highly iconic slogan of "We have the meats." The fast food chain is every carnivore's dream, with popular menu items consisting of picks such as the classic roast beef sandwich and smokehouse brisket. But, for a global restaurant that built its identity around providing people with mountainous heaps of meat, there are a number of vegan options in its lineup, too. That fortunately includes the two different types of fries sold by the establishment.

In addition to Arby's "accidentally vegan" apple and cherry turnovers and many of its condiments and dressings, such as the chain's original sauce, both the crinkle and curly fries are made without any animal products. Reading through the contents of the curly fries in particular reveals they're made with ingredients such as vegetable oil, enriched bleached flour, and cornstarch, amongst other vegan-safe seasonings and ingredients. When Arby's finally decides to offer a veggie burger or plant-based meat, it might just one day join the running for fast food chains with the best vegan options.