While finding plant-based options at a fast food joint might seem like discovering a needle in a haystack, fast food chains are stepping up their game for vegan options by ensuring that more customers have something substantial to eat. With Burger King's successful launch of the Impossible Whopper in its St. Louis test market in 2019, eventually leading to the nationwide release of the plant-based iteration of the iconic burger, and the comeback of the year with Panda Express' Beyond Orange Chicken returning to select locations, lacking vegan options is starting to be a thing of the past.

However, before the targeted introduction of plant-based offerings at fast food chains, Arby's has been selling sweet treats that just happen to be free from animal-derived ingredients. The chain's apple and cherry turnovers, which feature a fruity filling and flakey exterior made with vegetable shortening, are "accidentally" vegan. However, the vegetable shortening used in these turnovers contains palm oil, which is a debated ingredient in the vegan and sustainable food spaces. Commercial production of palm oil (as opposed to the practices of West African traditions) is linked to significant environmental concerns, particularly deforestation and the destruction of habitats for endangered species like orangutans. These ethical considerations may encourage consumers to avoid foods containing palm oil, but ultimately, the decision comes down to personal choice.