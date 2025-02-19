What To Know About Arby's 'Vegan' Dessert
While finding plant-based options at a fast food joint might seem like discovering a needle in a haystack, fast food chains are stepping up their game for vegan options by ensuring that more customers have something substantial to eat. With Burger King's successful launch of the Impossible Whopper in its St. Louis test market in 2019, eventually leading to the nationwide release of the plant-based iteration of the iconic burger, and the comeback of the year with Panda Express' Beyond Orange Chicken returning to select locations, lacking vegan options is starting to be a thing of the past.
However, before the targeted introduction of plant-based offerings at fast food chains, Arby's has been selling sweet treats that just happen to be free from animal-derived ingredients. The chain's apple and cherry turnovers, which feature a fruity filling and flakey exterior made with vegetable shortening, are "accidentally" vegan. However, the vegetable shortening used in these turnovers contains palm oil, which is a debated ingredient in the vegan and sustainable food spaces. Commercial production of palm oil (as opposed to the practices of West African traditions) is linked to significant environmental concerns, particularly deforestation and the destruction of habitats for endangered species like orangutans. These ethical considerations may encourage consumers to avoid foods containing palm oil, but ultimately, the decision comes down to personal choice.
The realm of accidentally vegan fast foods
A surprising number of fast food establishments have been offering "accidentally vegan" items on their menus despite not being specifically created for plant-based consumers. These unintentional offerings have become beloved discoveries within the plant-based community and may even take one by surprise, vegan or not. Besides Arby's apple and cherry turnovers (and the chain's fries), believe it or not, Burger King's French Toast Sticks are made sans any animal-derived ingredients, including dairy and eggs — staples of regular French toast.
McDonald's iconic apple pie, beloved for its crispy crust and luscious apple filling is also made from vegetable shortening rather than butter, and appears to be one of only three vegan options on McDonald's menus in the United States — the others being apple slices and a plain English muffin. Taco Bell's Cinnamon Twists, light and airy spiral-shaped snacks dusted with cinnamon sugar, are also free from animal products. These unintentional plant-based menu items often exist because ingredients like vegetable shortening instead of dairy-based butter can be cheaper and have a longer shelf-life compared to their animal-based counterparts. So, the next time anyone sticks up their nose to vegan food, chances are they've feasted on a McDonald's apple pie or Burger King's French Toast Sticks and didn't think twice about missing any animal-based ingredients.