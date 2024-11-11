Why Arby's Sells 2 Different Types Of Fries On Its Menu

For over 30 years, Arby's has been selling seasoned curly fries alongside their towering roast beef sandwiches, but in March of 2021 they added crinkle-cut fries, replacing the signature potato cakes they had offered almost since they opened in 1964. The explanation for why the Ohio-born fast food franchise offers two types of fries is pretty simple: they wanted to appeal to fans who enjoy a more classic cut.

French fries come in hundreds of shapes and sizes, including shoestring, waffle fries, wedges, and steak fries (or is it steak frites?). Everyone has their favorite form of fry, and each shape offers a different textural experience. Arby's curly fries came about in the late '80s, when the crispy, heavily seasoned spirals peaked in popularity, but some people like a more traditionally shaped fry that offers more potato flavor than seasoning and has a surface area conducive to dipping. Why not make everyone happy?