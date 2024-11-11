Why Arby's Sells 2 Different Types Of Fries On Its Menu
For over 30 years, Arby's has been selling seasoned curly fries alongside their towering roast beef sandwiches, but in March of 2021 they added crinkle-cut fries, replacing the signature potato cakes they had offered almost since they opened in 1964. The explanation for why the Ohio-born fast food franchise offers two types of fries is pretty simple: they wanted to appeal to fans who enjoy a more classic cut.
French fries come in hundreds of shapes and sizes, including shoestring, waffle fries, wedges, and steak fries (or is it steak frites?). Everyone has their favorite form of fry, and each shape offers a different textural experience. Arby's curly fries came about in the late '80s, when the crispy, heavily seasoned spirals peaked in popularity, but some people like a more traditionally shaped fry that offers more potato flavor than seasoning and has a surface area conducive to dipping. Why not make everyone happy?
The science of crinkle-cut fries
Although they're generally on the thick side, crinkle-cut fries are more similar in shape to straight-cut or regular-cut French fries, offering the best of both worlds. The distinctive ridges allow for a crispier exterior, while the thicker cut guarantees the fry will have more of that soft, fluffy interior spud fans adore. Arby's crinkle-cut fries are also covered in a light, salty batter that ups the crispiness factor and helps the fry maintain its temperature.
For those who adore curly fries, there's no reason to fret. Arby's has no plans to replace their curly fries with crinkle-cut fries for the foreseeable future. And that stands to reason. The curly fries are in the top 10 of the best fast food french fries. In fact, if petitions organized by fans of the original potato cakes sway the hearts of those at the chain's head office, Arby's may eventually offer three types of fried potato sides on their menu, and there's nothing wrong with that.