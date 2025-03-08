14 International Fast Food Chains We Wish We Could Try

When you don't want a bread-based bun for your burger, what options do you have? You could get everything wrapped in lettuce, a la In-N-Out's protein-style burger, or you could order just a meat patty.

Next time you're in Asia, you could go to the Japanese chain called MOS Burger and get a rice burger, which has two compact patties of grilled rice for a bun. Anyone who's enjoyed a meal at MOS Burger has an unlikely source to thank: the Original Tommy's in Los Angeles. Tommy's is a Southern California-based chain known for chili burgers that it cooks after the customer orders, rather than having them waiting before any orders come in. MOS founder Satoshi Sakurada worked in the U.S. in the 1960s. He noticed that Tommy's was insanely popular because its burgers were good and cooked to the customer's liking. When Sakurada returned to Japan, he applied that concept to a new burger chain that he opened in 1972: MOS Burger.

MOS Burger serves typical burgers, fries, and drinks, but in 1987, the company decided to try offering rice-based buns in addition to bread buns. The burgers were a hit, and to this day, the company keeps them on the menu. The company also opened an online store in 2023 where customers could order frozen rice burgers in bulk to heat up at home. MOS stands for "Mountain, Ocean, Sun" and has locations in seven countries. Sadly, the U.S. isn't one of them.