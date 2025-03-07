12 Ways To Use Hollandaise Sauce Beyond Eggs Benedict

If you're a fan of brunch, then you also might be a fan of eggs Benedict. And if you're a fan of eggs Benedict, you're likely fond of its signature topping, hollandaise sauce. It's rich, creamy, and tangy — so good, in fact, that you might not want to wait until Sunday brunch to bust it out. Fortunately, you don't have to. That's because hollandaise pairs well with a variety of foods besides eggs Benny.

So, what exactly is hollandaise sauce? It's both a simple yet notoriously tiring sauce to make. Considered one of the French mother sauces, it's composed of butter, egg yolks, lemon juice and pepper, and is believed to have originated in Normandy. In the past, it was considered tricky to make, mostly due to all the whisking needed as well as how easy it was for the sauce to separate. Today, thankfully, there's an easier way to make this luxurious sauce using a blender. Now even the greenest of chefs can get a delicious and smooth hollandaise sauce every time — and drizzle it on some unexpected dishes. From finishing off fish to topping off gourmet burgers, here are some of the most delicious ways to use hollandaise outside the brunch menu.