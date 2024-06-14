Why Bread Gets Stale And How To Make It Soft Again

Nothing beats a freshly baked loaf of bread. Aroma aside, fresh bread's soft, squishy interior and crisp outer layer create one of the world's most satisfying sensory experiences. Add time to the equation, however, and that experience gets less and less pleasant until the moment you pick up that loaf of home-baked French bread and realize biting into it would chip a tooth.

Bread goes stale because of a process known as retrogradation, which happens inside flour's starch granules at the molecular level. Before bread is baked, these starch molecules are arranged very logically in a tight crystalline structure. Adding heat and water to the flour disturbs that structure. The water bonds with the starches, pushing the starch molecules away from each other. The starch granules expand as their volume grows, so that instead of that formerly tight, organized arrangement to the molecules, they're spread apart into a disorganized, gelatinized consistency. When we bite into soft, chewy bread straight from the oven, we're enjoying all that new space in the molecules. Yum!

That's when retrogradation starts. As the bread's temperature continues to drop, the molecules become tight and orderly again because the water can't hold them together anymore. This affects the bread's texture, taking us from chewy loaf to food-grade stone. Thankfully, there are a number of ways to reverse that retrogradation and make your bread soft again once it's gone stale.

