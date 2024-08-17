If You're Not Juicing Sweet Potatoes, You're Making Smoothies Wrong

Smoothies have become increasingly popular, with many partakers drawn in by the nutrient-packed servings in this delicious, easy-to-make-and-drink meal. When preparing smoothies, most people use typical ingredients, such as mangos, bananas, yogurt, and spinach. However, one less common ingredient you should try is sweet potatoes. Juicing this root vegetable is a simple way to boost the taste and quality of your blended drink with minimal extra work required.

One of the benefits of including sweet potatoes in smoothies is the nutritional advantage — they are loaded with beta carotene, vitamin C, B vitamins, and minerals. The beta carotene is converted to vitamin A which enhances healthy vision and, together with the other vitamins, boosts immunity. In addition, gut health protection is taken up a notch higher thanks to the antioxidants and fibers in this vegetable.

The taste upgrade is also undeniable. As the name suggests, sweet potatoes have a unique sweet flavor that eliminates the need to add sweeteners. Plus, we're certain you'll love the vibrant-colored smoothie, especially if using bright orange or purple-colored tubers. Finally, when it comes to texture, sweet potatoes offer a nice creamy consistency thanks to their starchiness, however, the level of viscosity will depend on how you prepare the juice.

