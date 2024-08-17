If You're Not Juicing Sweet Potatoes, You're Making Smoothies Wrong
Smoothies have become increasingly popular, with many partakers drawn in by the nutrient-packed servings in this delicious, easy-to-make-and-drink meal. When preparing smoothies, most people use typical ingredients, such as mangos, bananas, yogurt, and spinach. However, one less common ingredient you should try is sweet potatoes. Juicing this root vegetable is a simple way to boost the taste and quality of your blended drink with minimal extra work required.
One of the benefits of including sweet potatoes in smoothies is the nutritional advantage — they are loaded with beta carotene, vitamin C, B vitamins, and minerals. The beta carotene is converted to vitamin A which enhances healthy vision and, together with the other vitamins, boosts immunity. In addition, gut health protection is taken up a notch higher thanks to the antioxidants and fibers in this vegetable.
The taste upgrade is also undeniable. As the name suggests, sweet potatoes have a unique sweet flavor that eliminates the need to add sweeteners. Plus, we're certain you'll love the vibrant-colored smoothie, especially if using bright orange or purple-colored tubers. Finally, when it comes to texture, sweet potatoes offer a nice creamy consistency thanks to their starchiness, however, the level of viscosity will depend on how you prepare the juice.
How to juice raw sweet potatoes for your smoothie
In case you're wondering, yes, sweet potatoes can be eaten raw. Unlike regular potatoes that contain solanine, a poisonous compound present in the raw state of the tuber, sweet potatoes contain no such compounds even when uncooked.
To make your sweet potato smoothie, start by juicing the raw tubers. Select the best pieces that are brightly colored and have no blemishes, then wash and peel them. You can either put them in the juicer whole or chop them into small sizes first. Use whichever juicer you have, whether the centrifugal or the masticating kind. If you don't have a juicer, a blender can do the job, but you'll need to grate the sweet potatoes first to make the process easier.
Once your sweet potato juice is ready, blend it with any other fruits, vegetables, or proteins you want to include in your smoothie for a richer, more nutritious drink. Be warned, though, since you've juiced raw sweet potatoes, the consistency won't be as thick as your regular smoothies. However, adjusting that is easy. Simply add a banana or two and blend them in for your preferred level of thickness. Alternatively, you can first cook the sweet potatoes instead.
Cook your sweet potatoes for the creamiest smoothie
If you have left-over baked sweet potatoes in your refrigerator, this is a great opportunity to use them to make a delicious smoothie. Otherwise, cook a new batch from scratch by either baking them in the oven, steaming them, or boiling them on the stovetop (though some people consider boiling sweet potatoes a mistake due to loss of nutrients and taste). Cooking the tubers makes them way sweeter than the raw version since the starch is broken down into soluble sugars by heating. Moreover, cooked sweet potatoes will make for a much creamier smoothie compared to the raw version.
Once ready, proceed with preparing your smoothie as usual: Put the cooked sweet potatoes in a blender, add your other ingredients, and blend. If you want this drink to taste like a yummy holiday pie, add the classic seasonings: turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Remember to add ice cubes directly in the blender or after pouring the smoothie into glasses for a wonderfully chilled drinking experience.
In case you have any remaining, you can store your sweet potato smoothie in an airtight container in the refrigerator for two to three days. Freezing is also possible if you'd like to preserve it for longer.