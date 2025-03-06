The Middle Eastern Ingredient That Pairs Perfectly With Tequila

For high-quality results, you need a high-quality product, and that should be your mantra when shopping for orange blossom water. Specialty Middle Eastern markets would be your best bet for the most authentic selections, though international grocery stores and online retailers have made this coveted ingredient increasingly accessible. Keep an eye out for reputable brands like Cortas and Sadaf that are popular customer favorites.

When buying orange blossom water, there are a few things to look for. Visually, the water should be a clear liquid with a very subtle golden tinge due to neroli, the flower's essential oil, which imparts a light yellowish hue. The ingredients list should be kept to the basics, just distilled orange blossom water, without added sweeteners or preservatives.

Once you've secured this valuable bottle of liquid gold, store it properly to preserve its fragrant, aromatic properties. Keep bottles tightly sealed in a cool, dark cabinet away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Unlike many perishables, orange blossom water doesn't require refrigeration and maintains its desirable qualities for approximately one year after opening when stored properly. To test its freshness, check the water's scent against that of freshly squeezed orange peel. The more like sweet oranges your orange blossom water smells, the fresher the product. With these tips, you're now equipped to explore the diversity of Middle Eastern-inspired confections, cocktails, and more.