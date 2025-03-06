The Middle Eastern Ingredient That Pairs Perfectly With Tequila
Looking to fine-tune your mixology skills and level up your hosting game? An unexpected fusion of Middle Eastern and Mexican flavors can work wonders in a drink that will wow any cocktail connoisseur. Orange blossom water — a fragrant essence distilled from bitter orange tree flowers — has traditionally enhanced Middle Eastern and North African desserts with its sweet, slightly bitter, floral notes. It's also a key ingredient in traditional Lebanese white coffee. While typically paired with pistachios and warm spices in pastries and sweet syrups, orange blossom water can add remarkable complexity to spirits.
The floral essence, sweet aroma, and subtle bitter flavor perfectly complement tequila's earthy character, especially aged reposado or añejo varieties. Let this cherished Middle Eastern condiment impart an innovative spin on classic beloved cocktails, from a tequila sunrise and sunset to a classic margarita. Despite its subtle notes when compared to its close cousin, rose water, a little orange blossom water goes a long way, so make sure to start with smaller quantities, say, half a teaspoon, and adjust to taste. Beyond cocktails, orange blossom water can elevate your morning cup of joe or add a depth of flavor to your favorite baked goods, making it a fun way to celebrate diverse cuisines in every sip and each bite.
Buying and storing orange blossom water
For high-quality results, you need a high-quality product, and that should be your mantra when shopping for orange blossom water. Specialty Middle Eastern markets would be your best bet for the most authentic selections, though international grocery stores and online retailers have made this coveted ingredient increasingly accessible. Keep an eye out for reputable brands like Cortas and Sadaf that are popular customer favorites.
When buying orange blossom water, there are a few things to look for. Visually, the water should be a clear liquid with a very subtle golden tinge due to neroli, the flower's essential oil, which imparts a light yellowish hue. The ingredients list should be kept to the basics, just distilled orange blossom water, without added sweeteners or preservatives.
Once you've secured this valuable bottle of liquid gold, store it properly to preserve its fragrant, aromatic properties. Keep bottles tightly sealed in a cool, dark cabinet away from direct sunlight and heat sources. Unlike many perishables, orange blossom water doesn't require refrigeration and maintains its desirable qualities for approximately one year after opening when stored properly. To test its freshness, check the water's scent against that of freshly squeezed orange peel. The more like sweet oranges your orange blossom water smells, the fresher the product. With these tips, you're now equipped to explore the diversity of Middle Eastern-inspired confections, cocktails, and more.