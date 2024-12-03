Use This Overlooked Pantry Item To Bring A Foral Freshness To Coffee

While orange extract comes directly from the fruit, orange blossom water derives from the orange tree's pale petals. After the flowers are plucked from the plant, they go through a water distillation process, quite similar to how rose water is created. Compared to orange extract, orange blossom water has a subtler flavor than its strong, citrusy, sister.

Orange blossom water goes well with many of the same flavors that pair harmoniously with the fresh zip of orange zest, like vanilla, figs, nuts, fruits, and chocolatey cookies. A splash of orange blossom water enhances the flavors in classic Moroccan coffee and can add a little floral flavor to your morning latte. Pair it with almond milk or cardamom for nutty notes, or stir in a drizzle of honey for added sweetness.

You can buy a bottle of orange blossom water at speciality grocers, or make your own at home. It's best to go slow when blending orange blossom water into your coffee or incorporating it into a recipe. The liquid can pack a punch, so stop to taste, and gradually build up the flavor as you go.