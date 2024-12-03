Use This Overlooked Pantry Item To Bring A Foral Freshness To Coffee
Subtly sweet, slightly citrusy, orange blossom water has featured in food and fragrance for centuries. In France and Italy, from as early as the 14th century, the cream-colored petals were harvested, and the distilled water used in bathing and scenting homes and linens. The citrusy scent has been used in aromatherapy, and orange blossoms have even been used to treat insomnia and anxiety. Neroli, the essential oil extracted from bitter orange blossoms, contributes a bright, warm aroma to perfumes, colognes, and other cosmetics.
The fragrant liquid is also an important pantry staple. Orange blossom water is particularly popular in Persian, Arabic, Indian, and Turkish cooking. In Morocco, the plant appears in pastries and teas and features in sacred ceremonies. The ingredient can infuse puddings, cakes, breads, cocktails, and coffee with mild flavor, and shows up in recipes for savory plates like salads and chicken dishes. To imbue your usual morning brew with fresh, floral notes, start by stocking your coffee cart with a bottle of orange blossom water.
How to add orange blossom water to your coffee
While orange extract comes directly from the fruit, orange blossom water derives from the orange tree's pale petals. After the flowers are plucked from the plant, they go through a water distillation process, quite similar to how rose water is created. Compared to orange extract, orange blossom water has a subtler flavor than its strong, citrusy, sister.
Orange blossom water goes well with many of the same flavors that pair harmoniously with the fresh zip of orange zest, like vanilla, figs, nuts, fruits, and chocolatey cookies. A splash of orange blossom water enhances the flavors in classic Moroccan coffee and can add a little floral flavor to your morning latte. Pair it with almond milk or cardamom for nutty notes, or stir in a drizzle of honey for added sweetness.
You can buy a bottle of orange blossom water at speciality grocers, or make your own at home. It's best to go slow when blending orange blossom water into your coffee or incorporating it into a recipe. The liquid can pack a punch, so stop to taste, and gradually build up the flavor as you go.