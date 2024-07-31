What's A Tequila Sunrise Vs A Tequila Sunset?

Once you start exploring the world of cocktails, you won't make it too far until you encounter tequila. Of course, there's the classic margarita, but the tequila sunrise is another all-time favorite. One of the most immediately-recognizable drinks around, the tequila sunrise is a no-frills cocktail that combines only a few ingredients, yet it's known for its characteristic appearance. Tequila and orange juice is fine enough, but the addition of grenadine is what gives the tequila sunrise the gradience that it's known for, mimicking the orange-to-red ombre of an earthly sunrise. The tequila sunrise has permeated pop culture, coming to fame in the 1970s and '80s when Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, supposedly favored them while on tour, and when an Eagles song of the same name hit the Hot 100. But the tequila sunrise has an oft-neglected relative, a drink that comes with promise, but is a little bit harder to pin down.

The tequila sunset, unlike its famous counterpart, carries a degree of uncertainty as far as its recipe goes. The sunrise is simple enough — tequila, orange juice, and grenadine. However, a quick search will bring you several different ways to create a tequila sunset. Some recipes call for blackberry brandy in place of grenadine, while others call for grapefruit or even pineapple juice instead of orange. There's some room for variation here it seems, and the kind of tequila sunset you receive when ordering one may entirely depend on the bartender mixing it.