Lebanese White Coffee Contains No Coffee At All. This Is What It's Made Of

Coffee is an internationally loved drink around the world. It is also so much more than just espressos or frappuccinos at Starbucks. A deep dive into the world of coffee will reveal all kinds of fascinating finds, like kopi luwak, a coffee made from civet excrement, or the elusive monkey coffee found only in India and Taiwan.

Another important aspect is decaffeinated options for those who want the experience of coffee without the energy boost. Although decaf coffee has become more and more commonplace, there are alternatives that use no coffee at all. Lebanese white coffee is one of those lesser known substitutes that combines boiling water with a small amount of orange blossom water and can be served with or without a sweetener.

It might sound counterintuitive to have a drink with the word "coffee" in the name that has no actual coffee in it. However, Lebanese white coffee isn't alone in this endeavor. There are other coffee alternatives out there that include no coffee whatsoever, like red espresso, which uses rooibos tea leaves.