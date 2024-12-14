Lebanese White Coffee Contains No Coffee At All. This Is What It's Made Of
Coffee is an internationally loved drink around the world. It is also so much more than just espressos or frappuccinos at Starbucks. A deep dive into the world of coffee will reveal all kinds of fascinating finds, like kopi luwak, a coffee made from civet excrement, or the elusive monkey coffee found only in India and Taiwan.
Another important aspect is decaffeinated options for those who want the experience of coffee without the energy boost. Although decaf coffee has become more and more commonplace, there are alternatives that use no coffee at all. Lebanese white coffee is one of those lesser known substitutes that combines boiling water with a small amount of orange blossom water and can be served with or without a sweetener.
It might sound counterintuitive to have a drink with the word "coffee" in the name that has no actual coffee in it. However, Lebanese white coffee isn't alone in this endeavor. There are other coffee alternatives out there that include no coffee whatsoever, like red espresso, which uses rooibos tea leaves.
A Lebanese coffee alternative
The Lebanese drink, also known as "yahweh bayda" which literally translates to "white coffee," is not just an alternative to caffeinated drinks. It also bears quite a bit of cultural significance. It is typically offered after a meal in place of Turkish coffee, which is heavily caffeinated. Although this aspect isn't necessarily unique to Lebanon, there are many who want to enjoy a drink after dinner without ingesting any caffeine. Enter Lebanese white coffee, which is served warm and slightly sweet if you choose to add honey or sweetener. This caffeine-free drink is also considered helpful with digestion.
On top of that, orange blossom water is a commonly used ingredient in several Middle Eastern cultures. As such, it is more readily available and prevalent in Lebanese culture than it is in America. Perhaps this is why white coffee is a popular alternative over there but not well known in the states.