Are Shake Shack's Fries Gluten-Free?

In a vacuum, french fries are normally gluten-free because their major ingredients are potatoes, salt, and oil — none of which contain gluten. However, it's not always a guarantee that french fries will be free of wheat product residue, which contains gluten that can trigger symptoms of conditions like Celiac disease. This appears to be the case for Shake Shack, which acknowledges there may be a risk of gluten exposure when you order its fries.

In an FAQ on its website, Shake Shack specifies that even though the fries themselves contain zero gluten, the oil in the fryers is filtered through the same kitchen equipment used to make non-gluten-free options like the 'Shroom Burger and Chicken Shack sandwich. This means Shake Shack can't guarantee that the french fries are safe if you're avoiding gluten. This can be a common problem at fast food or fast casual restaurants like Shake Shack; Unless a restaurant uses different oil fryers for separate menu items, it's easy for cross-contamination to occur. For gluten-free options, it may be best to avoid eating Shake Shack's fries or check with the staff before you buy anything.