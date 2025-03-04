Are Shake Shack's Fries Gluten-Free?
In a vacuum, french fries are normally gluten-free because their major ingredients are potatoes, salt, and oil — none of which contain gluten. However, it's not always a guarantee that french fries will be free of wheat product residue, which contains gluten that can trigger symptoms of conditions like Celiac disease. This appears to be the case for Shake Shack, which acknowledges there may be a risk of gluten exposure when you order its fries.
In an FAQ on its website, Shake Shack specifies that even though the fries themselves contain zero gluten, the oil in the fryers is filtered through the same kitchen equipment used to make non-gluten-free options like the 'Shroom Burger and Chicken Shack sandwich. This means Shake Shack can't guarantee that the french fries are safe if you're avoiding gluten. This can be a common problem at fast food or fast casual restaurants like Shake Shack; Unless a restaurant uses different oil fryers for separate menu items, it's easy for cross-contamination to occur. For gluten-free options, it may be best to avoid eating Shake Shack's fries or check with the staff before you buy anything.
Shake Shack's frying oil has traces of gluten
Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley, which can often be found in hamburger buns and chicken breading. Shake Shack's allergen information specifies that its fried 'Shroom Burger patties and fried chicken are both made using wheat products, which can seep into the restaurant's oil fryers. But the fries aren't the only item to watch out for: Shake Shack's signature Shack Sauce also appears to be at risk of cross-contamination for wheat products, and so is Shake Shack's melted cheese sauce, according to the company.
In that case, what's guaranteed to be gluten-free at Shake Shack? According to its website, most of its burgers and hot dogs can be ordered with lettuce wraps instead of the typical bun. Shake Shack claims that most of its U.S. restaurants also carry gluten-free buns which are available upon request, although you'll have to either call ahead or check with a team member when you order. Custard desserts are good to go, so long as you don't order a cone; Plus, most of the beverages should be okay — except for the malted barley-processed beer. Of course, it's best to double-check with the staff to be sure you're ordering a meal that is truly gluten free.