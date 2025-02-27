If anyone's going to give their microwave the side-eye, it's this writer. I've been suspicious of microwaves for decades, ever since going on a homesteading kick in my early twenties and reading allllll kinds of crunchy books about their evils. I avoided my microwave whenever possible, knew nothing about things like adjusting power levels or cleaning it appropriately, and all but draped little lead bibs in front of my ovaries when I had to turn it on. My stance has softened somewhat since my uncle brought home his Geiger counter and checked the radiation levels of his microwave (answer: totally safe), but when Anyday asked us to do a review of two dishes from their new Square Dish Collection, I was still skeptical.

Well, I was wrong. Although you won't find these dishes a total replacement for your stovetop or oven, I found they dramatically sped up essential cooking processes and helped me make a full (and lovely) meal in a fraction of the time it would otherwise have taken. To be fair, Anyday doesn't bill themselves as replacing ovens; they just want to provide an alternative to labor-intensive, old-fashioned cooking, and they're pretty good at it.

True, the recipes I made definitely betrayed their microwave-forward origins and I'd hesitate to serve them to the King — like much of my cooking, tbh. But they in no way bothered me or my family, so if you're looking for a way to expedite weeknight meals, as well as an easier way to store and reheat food, you will probably find these dishes to your liking.